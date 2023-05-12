Ontario Premier Doug Ford set to speak in Oshawa on Friday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to speak in Oshawa Friday morning.

The province said Ford will be joined by Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney.

This is the second consecutive day in which Ford and Mulroney will be speaking together. On Thursday, the pair announced that major infrastructure improvements at Bramalea GO station in Brampton had been completed.

The 10 a.m. news conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.