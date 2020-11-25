TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to reveal COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming winter holidays on Wednesday afternoon.

The premier will release the details at a news conference held at Queen’s Park alongside Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

Toronto and Peel Region are currently under a 28-day lockdown leading up to Dec. 21, and Williams hinted earlier this week that the situation is unlikely to improve enough to move them into a lower tier of the province’s COVID-19 framework.

Under a lockdown, in-person dining has been prohibited and most non-essential businesses, including gyms and personal care services, have been shuttered.

The government has already said that schools will not have an extended winter break.

There are five regions in the “red” tier, the fourth and final category before reaching a lockdown—the regions of York, Halton, Hamilton, Durham and Waterloo.

In this tier, there are strict measures in place restricting indoor dining and public gatherings.

There are more than 106,000 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including deaths and recoveries.

With files from the Canadian Press