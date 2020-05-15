TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford got his hand mixer out, put on some bright blue gloves and revealed his “famous" cherry cheesecake recipe in a video released on Friday morning.

“If I wasn’t premier, I’d open up a cheesecake factory,” the premier says at one point in the two-and-a-half-minute-long video dubbed “Cooking with Doug.”

Ford said he learned the recipe “years ago” from his mother, who learned it from her sister.

“When I was 10 years old I just had it kind of memorized,” he said with all of the ingredients laid out in front of him on a kitchen counter.

While making the recipe on camera wearing a “We’re all in this together” T-shirt, the premier says this is one of many “fun things you can do while you keep yourself isolated” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Stay safe, stay healthy,” he added.

The release of the premier’s “famous cheesecake recipe” comes after he boasted about it on Twitter and even during an official COVID-19 news conference held at Queen’s Park earlier in the week.

“I make the best cherry cheesecake ever,” he told reporters on Monday. “I do it from scratch. No recipe, I got it down pat.”

“You can tell I’ve eaten one too many cheesecakes. That’s my problem.”

Ford released a trailer for the recipe on Thursday night before publishing the full video the next morning.

Do you know what one of the most popular ways to manage stress is? Baking! Stay tuned for some long-weekend inspiration...#cheesecake pic.twitter.com/IZyGjnUB68 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 14, 2020

The full video ends by the premier saying, “I haven’t had one of these in years. I haven’t made one in years, but I got to tell you I haven’t lost the touch.”

Here is the recipe for the premier’s cheesecake:

For the whip cream, you will need three packs of Dream Whip and ½ cup of milk.

For the crust, you will need two boxes of graham cracker crumbs, ½ brick of butter and one cup of sugar.

For cheesecake filling, you will need three packages (eight ounces each) of cream cheese, softened, and one cup of icing sugar.

You will also need two cans of cherry pie filling for the topping, but Ford says, “if you don’t like cherries, put berries.”

---

In a small bowl, add Dream Whip and milks. Mix until peaks form then set aside.

For filling, put three bricks of cream cheese in microwave for one minute to soften.

In a pot, combine crust ingredients.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Beat cream cheese and icing sugar in with the whipped cream until smooth then place in fridge to cool.

Press crust ingredients onto the bottom of a 9-inch dish and a third of the way up to the sides then bake for 20 minutes.

Remove from oven and cool for 15 minutes.

Add cheesecake filling on the crust, spread evenly.

Let it cool, put in fridge for about an hour.

For cherry topping, open cans of cherry filling and spread over cheesecake.

Chill cheesecake for several hours before serving.