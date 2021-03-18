TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan on Thursday afternoon.

The update comes one day after Ontario’s COVID-19 scientific advisory table said that a three-week lockdown may be needed to stop the spread of COVID-19 variants in the province.

If the current trend continues, they say the province could see between 2,500 to 5,000 new cases per day in a few weeks.

Meanwhile the province began mass vaccinations of people over the age of 80 this week. Three mass vaccination sites opened in Toronto on Wednesday.

Last week the province confirmed who would be eligible in Phase 2 of their vaccine rollout, which is expected to begin in April. Officials said that about nine million people will receive the shot during Phase 2.

Among the list of people eligible are “individuals who are at risk of severe outcomes from contracting the virus, those who are at a high risk of spreading the virus to vulnerable individuals, and those at high risk of exposure to the virus in their daily work.”

Despite not being able to work from home and interacting with unmasked customers on a daily basis, restaurant workers have not been included in the government’s list of essential employees to receive the vaccine in Phase 2.

Restaurants Canada said that they did not expect to learn their workers would not be included alongside retail workers and employees in the financial sector.

“You look at the list, you have retail and low-risk retail, you have financial services and they are keeping our industry fully closed because they saw we’re a higher risk,” James Rilett, VP of the group’s Central Canada division, told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday. “They want it both ways. They want to say we’re higher risk when it comes to opening, but not when it comes to vaccines.”

The premier will provide his update at 1 p.m. in Hamilton, Ont.

