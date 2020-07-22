TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Ford will be joined alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Government House Leader Paul Calandra to make the announcement at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.

The announcement comes a day after Ford pleaded with people in the province to stop partying as cases spike among young people.

"Just don't go to a party," Ford said. "You are hurting people by doing this."

"Go back to the golden rule. Wear a mask and if you don't have a mask keep two metres. I just ask people to hold off on these parties. I don’t know why everyone wants to party so badly but enough."

It also comes after the premier's office confirmed that Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios is no longer a member of the PC caucus after voting against the party's proposed COVID-19 recovery omnibus bill.

Earlier in the day yesterday, Karahalios voted against moving forward with Bill 195, a bill that extended certain COVID-19 emergency measures such as closing public places, restricting gatherings and monitoring policies regarding long-term care homes.

The proposed bill would also amend about 20 different laws, including legislation that governs Ontario’s schools, municipalities and the province’s justice system.

In a statement, Karahalios called the legislation “an unnecessary overreach.”