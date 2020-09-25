TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce the fourth part of his provincial fall pandemic preparedness plan today.

The Friday announcement comes after the province already announced a major influenza vaccination campaign and $1 billion more to ramp up coronavirus testing, contact tracing and outbreak management starting this week.

The Ontario government had also announced this week that up to 60 pharmacies across the province will be offering COVID-19 testing starting on Friday.

Other future parts of the province's plan will focus on ways to reduce health service backlogs, prepare for case surges and recruit and train health-care workers.

Ford will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott for the announcement on Friday at Queen's Park.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.

-- With files from The Canadian Press