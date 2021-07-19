Advertisement
Ontario post-secondary schools told to prepare for normal fall with backup plans
People walk past the University of Toronto campus during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The Ontario government announces the framework for reopening of colleges and universities as early as of July. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
TORONTO -- Ontario post-secondary institutions are being asked to prepare for a fall semester with no capacity limits on in-person classes and activities.
The Ministry of Colleges and Universities is also directing schools to finalize and publicly post their back-up instruction plans in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.
A memo to schools from the deputy minister said COVID-19 vaccination rates and other indicators are improving, allowing for an anticipated return normal.
Shelley Tapp said physical distancing may not be required on campuses but masks and other relevant measures will be required for indoor settings.
She said the ministry also encourages on-campus vaccination clinics and rapid testing programs.A new public health framework that will outline recommended safety measures and resources for the sector has been promised for early August.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2021.