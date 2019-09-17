

The Canadian Press





VERNER, Ont. - Ontario's annual International Plowing Match is set to get underway today, and most of the province's political party leaders are expected to be there.

Premier Doug Ford and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will both be taking part in the match's opening ceremonies.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner will also be at the match, which takes place in Verner, Ont., about 55 kilometres west of North Bay.

The plowing match sees politicians take part in a parade and party leaders drive tractors to see who can most successfully plow a straight furrow.

Last year, a small group of protesters heckled the premier at the plowing match in Chatham, Ont.

The legislature usually shuts down for the day so that politicians can attend, but this year legislators are on an extended break and won't be back in session until Oct. 28.