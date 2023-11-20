Ontario police corral loose alpaca on highway north of Toronto

An alpaca found wandering a busy highway north of Toronto has been rescued by Ontario police.

In a tweet published Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police said the animal was found on Highway 400 before it was corralled by officers with its Aurora detachment.

“’See alpcas go slow’ doesn't have the same ring as ‘SeeSnowGoSlow’ but honestly, if you see one on the highway... slow down,” police said in the post.

Images from the scene show the seemingly calm alpaca being escorted off the highway.

Police said the animal’s owner was contacted, but it’s unclear how the animal got onto the highway in the first place.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to OPP for more information.