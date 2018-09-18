

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The Ontario Police College is scrapping their physical fitness testing for new recruits, according to a memo obtained by CTV News Toronto.

The Physical Readiness Evaluation for Police (PREP) test consists of an interval training course that assesses a recruit’s overall fitness level, strength and endurance.

According to the memo, PREP testing will “no longer be a component of the Basic Constable Training Program.” Instead, new recruits will take part in a foot-chase course, which the college says is “reflective of their day-to-day duties” as a police officer.

The change doesn’t just apply to new recruits. The college says any “previous intakes” who successfully completed all other aspects of the program, other than the physical fitness test, will also receive their basic training certificates.

The memo was sent to all training bureaus, the Ontario Municipal and First National Police Services, and the Ontario Provincial Police on Aug. 21 by Paul Hebert, acting director of the Ontario Police College’s Public Safety Training Division.

The training program changes came into effect as of Sept. 5, 2018.