Ontario physicians ratify new three-year contract with the province

Ontario physicians have ratified a new contract with the province.

The Ontario Medical Association shared the outcome of last week's vote on the agreement on Monday.

The Physician Services Agreement between the association and Ministry of Health covers the time period from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2024.

It includes a permanent framework for virtual care, though some specialists like cardiologists had raised concerns aboutsomeprocedures not permitted to be done by telephone.

The professional group says the agreement also includes more parental leave benefits and its mandate includes taking steps to achieve gender pay equity.

Dr. Adam Kassam, president of the OMA, says the agreement will allow doctors to keep focusing on patient care and support the health-care system's recovery from the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2022.