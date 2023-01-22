Ontario patients did not turn to ERs in place of in-person doctor visits, study found
Ontario patients did not turn to emergency departments as a substitute for in-person visits with their family doctor during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has found.
The research, released by the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) on Monday, looked at records from 7,936 family physicians and family health organizations between April 2020 and March 2021.
“We did not find evidence that enrolled patients substituted emergency department visits because of less availability of in-person care,” Dr. Jasmin Kantarevic, the OMA’s chief economist, wrote in the study.
“This finding is important given concerns about virtual care adversely affecting quality of care, leading to calls to substantially reduce care delivered virtually.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The new peer-reviewed study looked specifically at the number of virtual visits patients had with family doctors and the number of times those same patients visited emergency departments. It’s important to note that during the first year of the pandemic, Ontario residents were being urged to stay indoors and not go to the hospital unless it was absolutely necessary.
According to the OMA, virtual care now accounts for more than a quarter of physician visits in Ontario. This marks a substantial increase from the four per cent of family physicians in Canada who offered video visits in 2018.
While hospitals experienced pressures due to COVID-19 outbreaks and staffing shortages, the study suggests patients who had a family doctor did not feel the need to go to an emergency department if they couldn’t get an in-person appointment.
“This study shows that the unprecedented strain on emergency departments is not associated with patients being unable to see their family doctors in person,” OMA President Dr. Rose Zacharias said in a statement.
“These findings are important because virtual care, when medically appropriate, allows patients to connect with their doctor from the privacy and comfort of their own home.”
The next step, the OMA says, will be to evaluate the long-term impacts of virtual care in different settings.
Virtual health care appointments are more popular than ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but are they here to stay?
The research also comes months after the OMA came to an agreement with the province on a new fee structure for virtual care.
Under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP), most physicians can bill up to $80 per video visit with a patient. However, doctors can only charge this fee if they have seen the patient in person at some point in the last two years. If they haven’t seen them in person, the cost drops to $20 for a video visit and $15 for a telephone visit.
According to the OMA, telephone services will be paid by OHIP at 85 per cent of in-person care for patients with an existing relationship with a physician. Core mental health treatments via telephone will be paid at 95 per cent of in-person care.
Some virtual-only companies have said this new fee structure is forcing them to shut down. Rocket Doctor, a technology company that enables physicians to connect with patients on a digital platform, had to stop providing primary or emergency care services covered by OHIP as a result of the changes.
Kixcare, a company that offers 24/7 virtual access to pediatric healthcare experts, also had to shut down its urgent care services. Instead, the company is charging families a monthly $29 fee for access to health practitioners.
The OMA has previously said that only five per cent of family physicians in Ontario are practicing exclusively on virtual platforms. When asked about the virtual care fees back in December, the association said they believe the best care is “inside the patient-doctor relationship.”
The statement tracks with how the OMA feels more generally about virtual care being offered outside of a family physician’s office. In December, the association released a preprint study that suggested virtual walk-in patients are twice as likely to visit an ER within 30 days due to lack of continuity of care.
“Virtual-only walk-in clinics may actually be resulting in more churn, more cost to our system,” Dr. Tara Kiran, author of the study, told the Canadian Press at the time.
Advocates have argued there are many Ontarians who do not have family doctors and that virtual care can help reduce barriers for not just those patients, but also those who live in more rural communities where access to a physician is sparse.
In the first six months of the pandemic, more than 170,000 patients in Ontario lost their family doctors. This time period partially overlaps with that of the study released today.
With files from the Canadian Press.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Ready, willing and able': COVID-19 vaccine policies at Ontario hospitals are keeping some health workers from filling dire staff shortages
Despite Ontario no longer requiring health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, all of the province's 140 public hospitals continue to enforce a mandatory vaccination policy, leaving some experienced front-line workers in the dust as facilities face a staffing crisis.
'Significant' snowstorm heading for southern Ontario. Here's what to expect
Southern Ontario is on track to get hit with a significant winter storm this week, with 'rapidly accumulating snow' expected to make travel difficult.
'Why did you even let us rebook?': Regina couple's destination wedding disrupted twice by repeated Sunwing cancellations
Sunwing has cancelled a number of winter flights from Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg, causing chaos for one Regina couple’s wedding plans as flights for their destination wedding in Mexico were cancelled not once, but twice.
Suspect in mass killing of 10 at ballroom dance club found dead in van, Calif. sheriff says
The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting.
Minister: Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks
The speaker of Russia's parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armoured vehicles, air defence systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested.
Brooke Henderson makes Canadian golf history with 13th LPGA win
Canada's Brooke Henderson has won her 13th LPGA Tour title. Henderson won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Sunday by four strokes. She finished the fourth round 2-under 70 for an overall score of 16-under par.
Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau
After weeks of speculation, the struggling Vancouver Canucks have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau.
Funeral held in Montreal for man who died near irregular border crossing
A funeral is taking place today for a Haitian man whose body was found earlier this month near an unofficial border crossing south of Montreal. Provincial police have said they believe Fritznel Richard, 44, likely died of hypothermia while trying to enter the United States.
Fans, celebs gather at Graceland to mourn Lisa Marie Presley
Hundreds of people gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly Sunday morning in Memphis to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Verdict expected today in trial of Montreal man charged with promoting hatred
A Quebec court judge is scheduled to deliver his verdict in the trial of a Montreal man accused of promoting hatred against Jews. Gabriel Sohier Chaput faces a single charge of wilfully promoting hatred in connection with a 2017 article he wrote for neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer -- one of hundreds he wrote for the site.
-
St-Pierre Plamondon accepts Sandro Grande's apology for violent 2012 comments
Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon officially accepted Sandro Grande's apology on Sunday after the two men spoke for over an hour at the PQ offices in Montreal. Montreal CF had hired Grande as head coach of the reserve team -- but he was quickly shown the door for 2012 comments in which he supported the shooter who attempted to assassinate former premier Pauline Marois.
-
Quebec data shows CO2 levels higher than acceptable in a third of classrooms measured
The number of classrooms in Quebec where CO2 levels exceed Health Canada and the Quebec institute of public health's (INSPQ) recommendations appears to be higher than what the education minister said is appropriate.
London
-
Special weather statement for Windsor-Essex
A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. Environment Canada warns of significant snowfall late Wednesday into Thursday.
-
‘Housing, housing, housing’: London area leaders speak to province at ROMA Conference
There is no question about what Oxford County Warden Marcus Ryan wants to tell provincial leaders in Toronto, Ont. over the next few days.
-
Collision sends two motorists to hospital with unknown injuries Sunday
OPP is investigating a serious two vehicle collision that occurred on Wonderland Road, North of Shorlea Line, Sunday evening
Kitchener
-
Teen dies in Brant County crash, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal early-morning crash in Brant County.
-
House explosion, lost luggage, smallest bar: Most read stories of the week
A house explosion in Kitchener, a lost luggage saga for a Cambridge couple, and a small bar in Guelph round out the most read stories of the week.
-
ChatGPT, popular AI programs under watch at Waterloo region universities
Artificial intelligence is an emerging technology students have at their disposal, but for the institutions where they learn, it poses a problem which may mean making a new policy to clamp down on potential cheating.
Northern Ontario
-
'Ready, willing and able': COVID-19 vaccine policies at Ontario hospitals are keeping some health workers from filling dire staff shortages
Despite Ontario no longer requiring health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, all of the province's 140 public hospitals continue to enforce a mandatory vaccination policy, leaving some experienced front-line workers in the dust as facilities face a staffing crisis.
-
Indigenous influencers from northern Ont. to model in N.Y. Fashion Week
An Alberta born culturally inspired Indigenous fashion designer is headed to New York fashion week in September with a team of influential Indigenous people to model her designs; including three from northeastern Ontario.
-
Suspect in mass killing of 10 at ballroom dance club found dead in van, Calif. sheriff says
The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Police increasing presence in downtown Ottawa ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary
The Ottawa Police Services Board will receive an update on police preparations for a possible 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' this afternoon, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
-
Construction to begin this fall on new Salvation Army 'Centre of Hope' on Montreal Road
The Salvation Army hopes to begin construction on its new community hub in Vanier this fall, as the area councillor and residents continue to raise concerns about the proposed plan.
-
Popular Ottawa diner closing after 55 years in business
The Brookfield Restaurant will close its doors permanently on Jan. 31. The popular restaurant has been open on Brookfield Road for 55 years.
Windsor
-
South Walkerville man protests ongoing train noise as councillor says 'conversation has started' feds to address issue
Following three months of sleepless nights caused by the sound of train whistles loudly going off at random times throughout the day and night, a South Walkerville man says the issue has become "a matter of health."
-
‘2023 will be the year of hope’: Windsor celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year
The Chinese Lunar New Year, Year of the Rabbit is being celebrated in Windsor at Devonshire Mall with the return of the annual in-person festive event.
-
‘More reasons to celebrate’: Windsor Wedding Extravaganza returns
The Windsor Wedding Extravaganza show returned to the Caboto Club this weekend.
Barrie
-
Man arrested in connection with Brampton shooting and Shelburne arson
A 40-year-old man identified as a ‘person of interest’ in the Jan. 20 shooting of a woman in Brampton and wanted for arson in Shelburne is now in police custody.
-
Rescue operations underway after snowmobilers fall through ice
Rescue crews in Six Mile Lake are searching for a missing snowmobiler after two snowmobiles fell through the ice Sunday morning.
-
Police investigating deadly crash in Amaranth
One person is dead and two others are in hospital after a collision in Amaranth Township on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall and snowfall warnings issued for the Maritimes
A heavy mix of snow and rain is expected in the Maritimes Monday into early Tuesday morning.
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
-
Suspect in custody after dangerous person alert issued in Cumberland County, N.S.: RCMP
A dangerous person alert in Cumberland County, N.S., has been cancelled Sunday after police say the suspect was taken into custody.
Calgary
-
Victim in fatal Chestermere crash identified
The family of a man killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Chestermere has identified the victim.
-
Winter is back, as heavy snowfall hits parts of Calgary
Winter resumed early Sunday morning in Calgary as heavy snowfall blanketed parts of the city.
-
New WinSport wheelchairs to aid in adaptive multisport program
WinSport is expanding programming with the unveiling of 27 new wheelchairs that were purchased through the support of a grant by The Calgary Foundation.
Winnipeg
-
Two arrested in ridesharing assault: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested two people in connection to an assault of a ridesharing driver last week.
-
Organization calling for education property tax dollars to be used elsewhere
The Province of Manitoba has begun phasing out the education property tax - but some Manitobans say they'd rather the money go somewhere else.
-
'I love it!': Frost Bite River Run returns to Riverview
Winnipeg's running enthusiasts took to the trails Sunday morning as a beloved winter event returned to Riverview post-pandemic.
Vancouver
-
1 dead after snowmobilers caught in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.
One person has died after two snowmobilers were caught in an avalanche near Valemount, B.C. Saturday.
-
Return of Lunar New Year parade brings 'hope,' celebration to Vancouver's Chinatown
A beloved annual event returned to the streets of Vancouver's Chinatown Sunday, with locals and visiting politicians alike welcoming the year of the rabbit.
-
Daylight stabbing sends 1 to hospital in New Westminster
Police in New Westminster are investigating after an injured man who had been stabbed was found on a bus Saturday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
More than 1,400 Albertans died from drug-poisoning deaths in 2022: provincial data
While there were more drug-poisoning deaths in Alberta until December last year than in 2020, deaths remain lower than 2021's record-breaking 1,842.
-
Southeast Edmonton house fire treated as sudden death by investigators
Police are now investigating a Sunday fire in southeast Edmonton as a sudden death.
-
'They are really doing a commendable job': Organization providing beds for kids in need
An organization that provides new beds for children who need them made a delivery Saturday to a family that recently moved to Edmonton.