Ontario parties pledge different approaches to clustering of cannabis shops
Ontario's Liberals and New Democrats are pledging to revisit a model for licensing cannabis stores they say isn't working -- a problem Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford said the market will resolve.
Clusters of cannabis stores have cropped up in some communities, while other Ontario municipalities have banned the retailers altogether, leading to what some describe as unequal access to the drug across the province.
"It's a significant challenge in many communities," Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca said Saturday during a campaign stop in Toronto's west end. "You literally drive around ... other parts of the GTA and elsewhere and you see that."
He pointed to other jurisdictions where there are minimum distances between pot shops.
"We would pursue the same thing," Del Duca said, noting he'd keep municipalities involved in the process.
He described clustering as a "side effect" of the Progressive Conservative government's approach to distributing legalized cannabis.
The previous Liberal government, voted out in 2018, had planned to open 40 government-run retail cannabis shops by the summer of that year, with the network of stores to expand to 150 by 2020.
The Tories changed the cannabis retail model because they said expanding the number of stores and moving to a private system would better address demand and curb black market sales.
Since then, hundreds of stores have opened -- some just around the corner from each other.
"It's not good enough," Del Duca said of Ford's system. "Just having it be a random arbitrary process? Not good enough."
But Ford said clustering is a temporary problem that market forces will solve without government intervention.
"It doesn't matter if it's cannabis or another type of the store. The market will take care of it. There's no way you can cluster any type of business beside each other. It's like putting six convenience stores together. There's going to be two that might survive," he said at a campaign stop in London, Ont., on Saturday.
As for the municipalities without cannabis stores, Ford said that's their prerogative.
"I leave that up to the municipalities. No one knows their community better than the municipalities," he said.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath agreed that municipalities had to be involved in cannabis-related decisions, but said she'd reopen the discussion around clustering.
"The most I hear about this particular issue is concern from communities and municipalities about the overtaking of business districts by this one type of retailer," she said.
"I'm not afraid to have a look at all of that. I think it needs to be done."
The NDP said they would give municipalities a greater say in the licensing process, for instance by allowing them to limit the number of cannabis stores on a single block.
Marit Stiles, an NDP legislator currently seeking re-election in the riding of Davenport, introduced a private member's bill to that effect last year, which she said would bring the cannabis licensing process more in line with liquor licensing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2022.
-with files from Maan Alhmidi and Jessica Smith in Toronto.
Toronto Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'act of madness': former U.K. PM Blair says
The United Kingdom's former prime minister Tony Blair says Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is an 'act of madness.' In an interview on CTV's Question Period airing Sunday, Blair said Putin doesn't appear to be the same man he knew in the early 2000s.
Severe thunderstorm, tornado warnings issued for southern Ont., Que.
As the May long weekend kicks off, Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings for some parts of southern Ontario and Quebec.
Flu cases on the rise in Canada despite expected fall
The federal government is reporting a sharp rise in influenza in recent months, at a time of the year when detected cases generally start to fall in Canada.
Australian Labor topples conservatives, PM faces early tests
Australia's center-left opposition party toppled the conservative government after almost a decade in power, and Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese in his Saturday election victory speech promised sharper reductions in greenhouse gas emissions while he faces an early foreign policy test.
Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims laid to rest
Roberta Drury, a 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for her love for family and friends, tenacity 'and most of all, that smile that could light up a room.'
Why does campfire smoke seem to follow you? The science behind it
Why does smoke seem to follow you around a campfire? B.C. research scientist Kerry Anderson told CTVNews.ca the answer actually boils down to physics.
Expert's tips on what to do if you're being carjacked amid rash of Toronto incidents
Some drivers in Toronto may be feeling on edge as Toronto is dealing with a rash of violent carjackings targeting mostly high-end vehicles.
A year of trauma, catharsis and finally peace for some survivors of Kamloops school
The nightmares started last May, said Harvey McLeod, chief of the Upper Nicola Indian Band and a survivor of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
Marineland bans lawyer, filmmaker and scientist among others from entering park
Marineland has banned a number of people from its premises, some of whom have never visited the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, days before the facility was set to open for the season.
Montreal
-
After weeks of questions over Bill 96 and health, official answers still lack detail
Quebec's College of Physicians and some top lawyers say there's lots of grey area in how Bill 96 will play out in health care -- even after multiple requests to the province to clear up confusion.
-
Kahnawake students lead protest against Quebec's Bill 96
Following demonstrations last weekend in Montreal where thousands walked through the downtown core in protest of Quebec's French-language laws, students in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake are leading a walk of protest Saturday.
-
Croupiers at Montreal Casino launch unlimited strike as negotiations hit impasse
Croupiers at the Montreal Casino have launched an unlimited general strike today.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm causes damage in London, Ont. Saturday
The first day of the Victoria Day long weekend saw a fast-moving severe thunderstorm roll through London late morning and cause significant damage, including downed trees and power outages.
-
Reported gas leak postpones London Majors home opener
It was definitely a night to remember for people in attendance at Labatt Park on Friday evening after a reported gas leak forced the evacuation of the park during the season opener.
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Zingers and punchlines: Breaking down what happened this week on the Ontario campaign trail
On this week's episode of Ballot Box, the team gives you the debate highlights and brings in some experts to talk about candidates' strategies moving forward.
Kitchener
-
Severe thunderstorm warning lifted, power outages reported in Waterloo Region
Environment Canada has lifted a severe thunderstorm warning for Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Father of deceased Cambridge boy found dead: WRPS
A man found dead in Milton early Friday morning is believed to be Curtis Hesselink, the father of an 8-year-old boy found dead in Cambridge last week.
-
Mysterious foam erupts from Cambridge, Ont. roadway
The City of Cambridge is investigating after a mysterious foam erupted from the intersection of Fountain Street and King Street twice in the past 24 hours.
Northern Ontario
-
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
-
What to do when your home appraisal falls short as the housing market cools
The cooling housing market has left some buyers with mortgages that can't cover the full cost of their home following an appraisal. Toronto-based mortgage broker Mary Sialtsis discusses what options these buyers have.
-
It’s the weekend…rest, relax and enjoy these activities
Here are some of the activities you can check out this long holiday weekend in Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins.
Ottawa
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa
Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce strong winds, hail, and the possibility of a tornado.
-
Ottawa police charge street racers caught 90 km/h above limit
Two drivers apparently racing each other on Strandherd Drive Friday night have lost their licences for a month and their cars have been impounded.
-
Tulips, fireworks headline May long weekend in Ottawa
Ottawa has plenty of events for Victoria Day which not only could be popular with the hometown crowd, but for tourists as well.
Windsor
-
Family still trying to pay for burial costs two months after cyclist killed on Windsor street
The family of Ken McEldowney has organized a fundraiser for this Sunday to help pay for a headstone and burial fees.
-
Unifor employees poised to strike at Enbridge Gas
Unifor Local 999 members are inching towards a strike at midnight on May 25 as wage negotiations with employer Enbridge Gas stall.
-
Border city boaters wish CBSA's reopening of small vessel reporting sites happened sooner
Docked at the Sun Parlour Boat Club in LaSalle, Ont., where watercrafts of all sizes can be found along the Detroit River, Sam Zlotnik says one of his favourite things to do is visit the U.S. by water.
Barrie
-
Deadly fire under investigation in Georgina
One person died when a fire broke out at a home in Georgina.
-
Ontario reports lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since end of February
Ontario is reporting another 13 deaths related to COVID-19 as the positivity rate in the province continues to slowly decline.
-
GO train adds weekend and weekday service on Barrie line
GO brings back weekend train service and adds weekday trips on Barrie line.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just in shock': Fire at Dartmouth scrap metal business out; air quality improves
A section of Dartmouth's Burnside Industrial Park was shut down Friday after a fire in a scrapyard triggered alerts and air quality warnings.
-
Kalin's Call: Warmer temperatures, risk of thunderstorms expected for long weekend
Some warmer temperatures are expected for the Maritimes during the upcoming May long weekend. With that, however, brings a few rounds of showers with a risk of thunderstorms.
-
Costs reach $25.6 million for public inquiry into 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting has already cost $25.6 million to investigate the April 18-19, 2020, rampage -- and there are still about five months remaining in its mandate.
Calgary
-
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't run in upcoming party leadership race
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will not be running in the race to pick a new leader of his United Conservative party.
-
Matthew Tkachuk sends support to Edmonton Oilers mega-fan Ben Stelter
Matthew Tkachuk says all of the Flames are behind Oilers fan Ben Stelter.
-
Calgary high school student takes top honours at Canada-wide science fair
It's an invention that could save lives in an emergency, and was created by a Calgary high school student.
Winnipeg
-
Ex-wife of Winnipeg man charged in 'horrifically grisly' death granted protection order, court records show
A review of court records paints a disturbing picture of a Winnipeg man now charged in what the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has described as the “horrifically grisly” homicide of a young Indigenous woman in North Kildonan.
-
Remains of eight dogs found in freezer of vacant Winnipeg home
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service found the remains of eight dogs inside a freezer at a vacant Winnipeg home.
-
State of local emergency declared in Whiteshell Provincial Park, Betula Lake area to be evacuated
The province has declared a state of local emergency within the Whiteshell Provincial Park, and says residents in the Betula Lake area should be prepared to evacuate
Vancouver
-
A year of trauma, catharsis and finally peace for some survivors of Kamloops school
The nightmares started last May, said Harvey McLeod, chief of the Upper Nicola Indian Band and a survivor of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
-
IIO called after police shoot, injure man in B.C. Interior
Police in B.C.'s Interior shot and injured a man in Louis Creek, near Barriere, on Friday night.
-
2 sentenced in Lower Mainland gun purchasing investigation, anti-gang unit says
Two men charged in a 2020 "straw purchaser" investigation have been sentenced, according to B.C.'s anti-gang police unit.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't run in upcoming party leadership race
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will not be running in the race to pick a new leader of his United Conservative party.
-
Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'act of madness': former U.K. PM Blair says
The United Kingdom's former prime minister Tony Blair says Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is an 'act of madness.' In an interview on CTV's Question Period airing Sunday, Blair said Putin doesn't appear to be the same man he knew in the early 2000s.
-
Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1
Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece.