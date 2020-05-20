TORONTO -- The Ontario government now recommends that people use a face covering or cloth mask to stop the spread of COVID-19 when physical distancing is not possible.

The news comes as Ontario entered stage one of its plan to restart the provincial economy on Tuesday.

“As we start to reopen we know that more people are taking public transit, more people are going to stores, more people are going outside,” Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Ford made the announcement while underscoring that physical distancing and staying at home if you are feeling sick continue to be the best ways to beat the virus, but acknowledges that this might not always be possible.

“A face covering is better than none at all,” Ford said.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams has recommended the use of masks in the past when other public health measures are unavailable. However, this marks the clearest messaging from the government on the issue of face coverings so far.

The government says that the recommendation is being made now as more and more residents venture outside and as the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the province appears to have stabilized.

"Dr. Williams has always said that wearing a mask doesn’t necessarily protect you from COVID-19, but it will protect others from you and so previously it wasn’t necessary because we were asking people to stay home, stay inside, only go outside if absolutely necessary to get food or get medicine," Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

"The situation has changed now with the reopening of the economy and more people will be outdoors and there may be situations where they can’t maintain the physical distancing, which continues to be the golden rule.”

Provincial health officials confirmed 390 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of cases in Ontario to 23,774, including 1,962 deaths and 18,190 recoveries.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.