Ontario moving to Step 3 of economic reopening plan five days ahead of schedule
Published Friday, July 9, 2021 11:04AM EDT
A person is seen at a fitness centre in this undated file photo. (The Canadian Press)
TORONTO -- Ontario will be moving to Step 3 of its economic reopening plan on July 16, nearly five days ahead of schedule, multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News Toronto.
According to sources, cabinet met Friday morning to confirm details such as capacity limits for indoor dining and fitness facilities.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.