TORONTO -- Ontario will be moving to Step 3 of its economic reopening plan on July 16, allowing facilities like restaurants and gyms to resume indoor operations again.

The province has been in Step 2 since July 2, allowed for outdoor dining, limited personal care services, increased outdoor gathering limits, and the ability to host indoor gatherings.

Here’s what will open as the province enters Step 3 of the reopening plan:

• Limits for social gatherings and organized public events will be 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

• Indoor religious services or ceremonies will be limited to the number of people that can maintain two meters physical distancing.

• Retail and both indoor and outdoor dining will also be limited to the number of people that can maintain two meters physical distancing.

• Food and drink establishments with dance floors with indoor capacity will be limited to the number of people that can maintain a physical distance of two meters with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent indoors and 50 per cent outdoors.

• Personal cares services can host as many patrons as can maintain 2m physical distancing and will now be permitted to offer services that require the removal of a face covering.

• Facilities for sports and recreational fitness activities will reopen with capacity limited to 50 per cent indoors, spectators limited to 50 per cent of the indoor seating capacity for up to 1000 people, and 50 per cent of the outdoor seating capacity up to 10,000 people.

• Sports will be permitted without restrictions on contact.

• Cinemas, museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, outdoor amusement parks, water parks, and gardens will be permitted to operate with capacity limited to 50 per cent indoors and 50 per cent outdoors, amid additional restrictions.

• Casinos will reopen, although limited to 50 per cent capacity.

• Strip clubs can operate with a capacity limited to the number that can maintain a physical distance of two meters, amid additional restrictions.