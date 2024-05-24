Ontario mother denied boarding flight with her family after ticket mistake

A dream vacation for an Ontario family quickly turned to frustration when a mother’s name on a ticket didn’t match the name on her passport, meaning she was left behind while her husband and two children flew to France.

“I had to leave Francesca behind to fend for herself,” said Adamo Discenza of Bolton.

The Discenza family were eventually reunited in France, but only after Francesca Discenza had to buy a new $2,800 ticket the next day at her own expense.

“It was devastating to be ripped apart at that point where they had to leave and I couldn't join them," Francesca said.

The family booked four tickets using Expedia and while they were booking the tickets a mistake was made.

“My passport was in my maiden name and my itinerary was booked in my married name,” Francesca said.

The couple say at the time of the booking the agent used the name on Francesca’s credit card, and they claim they were told their passports were not needed at the time.

"When we asked the agent at the time of booking if we required our passports we were told no, and that we would add that information at the airport,” Adamo said.

But when the family arrived at Toronto Pearson Airport Francesca’s name on the ticket did not match her passport and while at first they were told it would be an easy fix, it wasn't and she was not allowed on the plane.

Francesca’s had to buy a new ticket for $2,800 to fly to be with the family in France the next day and they felt that Expedia should cover that cost.

"I feel that the fact that you know, I couldn’t get on the plane is their fault for not making sure my ticket was booked appropriately and properly,” Francesca said.

CTV News Toronto reached out to Expedia and a spokesperson said “Upon investigation, we’ve discovered that the name included in the reservation was one that was provided by the traveller over the phone. Our records indicate that the agent supporting the reservation also spelled out the name “Francesca Discenza,” which the customer confirmed was the correct name for the booking.”

“When the traveller called in after they were denied boarding, we had every intention of providing assistance. However, we could not make changes as the flight had already been marked as a no-show by the airline partner.”

The Discenza’s are frustrated and still feel they deserve a refund.

“We volunteered to use our passports and we were told they weren't needed which is what led to this problem,” Adamo said.

When booking a flight you should always use the name on your passport for all documentation. You should also keep your passport in good condition because if it is damaged in anyway you can also be denied boarding a plane.