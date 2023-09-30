Toronto

    • Ontario Minister of Health Sylvia Jones scheduled to make announcement today

    Ontario’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones is set to make an announcement in the Toronto area on Sunday morning.

    Jones will speak at 9 a.m. in Etobicoke, Ont. on Sunday, according to an advisory issued by the province.

    CTV News Toronto will livestream the announcement here.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Blue Jays secure playoff berth

    The Toronto Blue Jays are returning to the post-season. Toronto secured an American League playoff spot when the visiting Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 tonight.

    Montreal

    • Hundreds march in Montreal on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

      An orange tide flowed through the streets of Montreal on Saturday afternoon as part of a march to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Hundreds of people gathered at the foot of Mount Royal in the early afternoon before marching to Place du Canada in downtown Montreal.

    • CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

      Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News