Ontario man who declined rental insurance 'panicked' when told he must pay $50K for stolen truck
A Toronto man who had a rental truck stolen from his driveway the night before he was set to return it said he was shocked to find himself on the hook for almost $50,000 to replace it.
“I almost had a little heart attack. I sure panicked,” Thomas Coish told CTV News Toronto.
Coish needed to rent a truck in December for two weeks for personal use while searching for another vehicle to buy. He rented a 2022 Ram pick-up truck from Enterprise and declined to pay extra for additional insurance.
"I do have car insurance on my own car, so I’m thinking well, okay, I have insurance, I’m okay to rent this vehicle,” he said.
But, on the night before he was sent to return the truck, Coish said it was stolen from his driveway.
As it turned out, Coish only had liability coverage, not collision and comprehensive, so he wasn’t covered for theft and was told he must pay Enterprise Holdings $49,832 for the stolen truck.
"So now the (rental car) insurance company is coming after me because I’m not covered for it and they want $50,000 out of my pocket," he said.
When CTV News Toronto reached out to Enterprise for comment, Mike Wilmering, Public Relations Manager with Enterprise Holdings said in a statement, “It’s important to note, customers are financially responsible for damage or theft that occurs during a rental transaction, just as if they owned the rental vehicle themselves.”
“Sometimes, customers mistakenly believe if they didn’t personally cause the loss of the vehicle or witness any damage [for example, vehicle theft, a “hit-and-run” incident in a parking lot, flooding or hail damage] that they are not responsible,” he said, adding that this is one of the most common misconceptions about rental vehicle damage.
Enterprise recommends customers familiarize themselves with what coverage their own insurance provides for rental vehicles before renting a car. The company also reminded customers that it offers additional coverage options “that could release the renter from financial responsibility in most cases,” including damage waiver, personal accident insurance/personal effects coverage and roadside protection.
These options are good for “peace of mind,” Wilmering said.
“In this case, Mr. Coish did not elect to use any of our additional coverage options, and his personal insurance coverage was not sufficient to cover the loss of the vehicle,” he continued.
Coish’s insurance company, The Co-operators, told CTV News Toronto in a statement that it understands how “difficult this situation with Enterprise must be for Mr. Coish.”
Insurance coverage can extend to a rental vehicle in two ways, The Co-operators said in its statement. When an insured vehicle is out of service, coverage can extend from that vehicle to a temporary substitute vehicle, like a rental. If the insured vehicle has optional physical damage coverage, like collision and comprehensive, then coverage can extend to the temporary substitute.
In addition, consumers can also purchase additional insurance, known as an OPCF 27 endorsement, that provides extended coverage for damage to non-owned automobiles, such as rental cars, it said.
“However, if a consumer decides not to purchase insurance that covers physical damage or the OPCF 27 endorsement, there is no coverage available to them that we can extend to a rental vehicle from their own insurer,” the company said. “We suggest they contact their insurance company prior to signing the rental agreement.”
Coish’s mother, Diane Coish, told CTV News Toronto she feels for her son.
"I feel awful for him. I didn't want it to ruin his credit rating. He is a young man and he may want to buy a home one day,” Diane said.
Coish said he has been offered a payment plan of $2,500 a month, but that he's not sure how he can possibly repay the full amount.
“It's just upsetting to know this is an incident that's going to ruin my financial status. You can't just throw a number out there like that and expect someone to pay,” he said.
If you buy insurance from the rental company, you should be covered for most things that could happen, but if you use your own insurance policy or a credit card there could be deductibles and limitations, so it's important to check in advance what you’re covered for.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Which is more expensive and which is healthier for you, fresh or frozen food?
As grocery prices soar amid inflation, experts have weighed in on the cost effectiveness of buying fresh or frozen foods, adding that buying frozen doesn’t necessarily mean food will lose any nutritional value.
Grocery CEOs deny accusations that food price inflation is driven by profit-mongering
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low.
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
U.S. 6-year-old won't be charged after shooting teacher: report
Authorities in the Virginia city where a 6-year-old shot and wounded his teacher will not seek criminal charges against the child, the local prosecutor told NBC News Wednesday, in a decision that was anticipated by legal experts.
Once detained by Taliban, rights activist continues to fight for women in Kabul
A women's rights activist describes being detained by the Taliban, and the ongoing fight for equality.
'Seeming like there's something to hide,' Singh says of Trudeau as foreign interference controversy deepens
Questions over interference by China in Canada's last two federal elections continue to rise in Ottawa, as do the accusations the Liberals aren't doing enough to answer them, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau digs in, declining to offer details about what he knew and when.
How a 4-day work week can help reduce burnout in women
Experts say the increasingly popular four-day work week could help reduce burnout in women and potentially reduce gender inequalities in the workplace and at home.
Canadian Olympians push for opposition to Russians in Paris
A group of 42 retired Canadian Olympians urged the Canadian Olympic Committee to reject the idea of allowing Russians to participate in next year's Paris Games unless Russia withdraws from Ukraine.
Loonie hits 4-month low as Bank of Canada holds key interest rate
The value of the loonie hit a four-month low compared with the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, but some experts say Canadian consumers shouldn't expect their wallets to take a major hit.
Montreal
-
Mental health did not decline during COVID-19 pandemic: comprehensive study
A study led by Montreal researchers has found that, contrary to common belief, mental health issues did not decrease in any significant way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Montreal releases housing, transit wish list ahead of Quebec budget
With two weeks to go until the Legault government tables its next budget, Montreal has released its wish list for the province.
-
Giving the middle finger is a 'God-given right,' says Quebec judge
A Quebec court judge says Canadians have a 'God-given,' constitutionally protected right to flip off obnoxious neighbours. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos made comments in a February ruling acquitting a Montreal-area man of criminal harassment, adding that the fact the man was arrested and prosecuted at all was a bewildering injustice.
London
-
Special weather statement issued for London, Ont. region
A special weather statement is now in effect for London-Middlesex, Essex, Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford, Simcoe-Norfolk, Haldimand, and east to Niagara. There is the potential of 10 to 15 cm of snow in the region affecting both the morning and evening commute.
-
Search party scans Huron County for missing therapy dog
Timber is no ordinary dog. He’s an emotional support therapy dog at the youth centre The Door that Marcy Hill operates in Huntsville, Ont. Hill was visiting her son in Grand Bend on Feb. 26 when Timber went missing.
-
Public packs council chambers urging action on local priorities
It’s a sign of the difficult times facing so many Londoners. On Wednesday, members of the public filled council chambers, plus an overflow room, for the opportunity to pitch their priorities for the upcoming strategic plan and four-year budget.
Kitchener
-
Person airlifted after being struck, trapped under LRT train in Kitchener
A youth has been airlifted to hospital in Hamilton with life-threatening injuries after being hit by an LRT train in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener, Ont. artist on a mission to draw one bird a day for a year
Step inside Meredith Blunt’s studio and it’s clear why the Kitchener artist calls herself a “bird nerd.”
-
Ontario’s highest court dismisses appeal by Trinity Bible Chapel over COVID-19 restrictions
The Ontario Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Woolwich Township’s Trinity Bible Chapel and Alymer's Church of God after the two churches pushed back against COVID-19 restrictions.
Northern Ontario
-
Trial hears details of how DNA led to arrest in Sweeney murder case
A Sudbury jury was told Wednesday that advances in DNA technology and an offer from a U.S. laboratory led Sudbury police to make an arrest in the Renee Sweeney murder case.
-
Fire at North Bay motel on Lakeshore Drive, people asked to avoid the area
Emergency crews remain at the the scene Wednesday of a fire at a North Bay motel which began before 10:00 a.m.
-
Grocery CEOs deny accusations that food price inflation is driven by profit-mongering
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating police-involved shooting at home on Walkley Road in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit says an Ottawa police officer discharged his firearm at a man who was in possession of a sword at a home on Walkley Road. The man was not struck.
-
Gatineau, Que. mansion built too close to road can remain standing, court rules
A multimillion-dollar home built too close to the street in Gatineau, Que. will be allowed to remain standing, Quebec's highest court has ruled.
-
Grocery CEOs deny accusations that food price inflation is driven by profit-mongering
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low.
Windsor
-
-
U.S. law limits Canada's ability to attract future EV battery investments: Windsor mayor
Windsor’s mayor is sounding the alarm over U.S. legislation which looks to localize electric vehicle battery supply chains across the border.
-
LaSalle teen recovering at home nearly two weeks after being injured during ice storm
The 13-year old is back in LaSalle almost two weeks after being struck in the head by a falling branch following last month's ice storm.
Barrie
-
Barrie couple overcomes challenges of tornado and long-distance to pursue dreams
The tornado that swept through a south-end Barrie neighbourhood in July 2021 uprooted trees and the lives of those living in the community, including Megan Kirk Chang and her husband Brandon, who are now looking ahead to their future after a turbulent 18 months.
-
Penetanguishene man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography
A 29-year-old Penetanguishene man faces charges of possessing child pornography and making it available following a police raid on Tuesday.
-
Deadly collision on County Road 27 in Springwater under investigation
One person has died and another is in critical condition following a collision in Springwater Township Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
WestJet officially cancels flights between Moncton and Toronto starting in May
Travellers looking to fly between Moncton, N.B., and Toronto will have one less airline option after WestJet confirmed that services between the two locations will be removed as of April 30.
-
Nova Scotia court quashes hospital CEO's conviction for fraud, calls for new trial
Nova Scotia's highest court has quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to pay for $47,000 in personal expenses, including flights for family members and Netflix fees.
-
Cautious optimism about Cape Breton University's new medical school campus
There has been plenty of reaction to the nearly $60 million pledged by the Nova Scotia government Tuesday for a new medical school campus at Cape Breton University (CBU) in Sydney, N.S.
Calgary
-
Food bank feeling the pinch as grocery prices soar
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on groceries have remained low.
-
Here are some diverse, women-owned businesses achieving success in Calgary
As part of International Women's Day, CTV News is highlighting three Calgary businesses founded by women of colour who are growing their own companies, and also supporting other women along the way.
-
Alberta creating new provincial gang suppression unit, firearms unit
Alberta is creating two new police units in an effort to combat organized crime and gun violence throughout the province.
Winnipeg
-
Armed tactical unit searches Winnipeg school, determines gun threat was a 'hoax': police
The threat of someone with a gun inside a Winnipeg school forced students into lockdown Tuesday as an armed tactical police unit swept through the school and soon determined it was all a hoax.
-
City of Winnipeg claims company billed more than $1 million for tows that didn't happen
The City of Winnipeg was billed for more than $1 million worth of tows that it says never happened.
-
Manitoba looks to get rid of its COVID-19 visitation pods
Less than three years after unveiling makeshift COVID-19 visiting pods for care homes—a project that cost Manitobans around $24 million—the province is looking for somebody to take them off its hands.
Vancouver
-
Nearly 900K passengers expected at YVR over spring break
If conditions in the parking lot are a sign of what's to come, it's going to be a very busy couple of weeks at Vancouver International Airport.
-
BC Ferries report highlights significant problems ahead
A new report suggests there could be rough waters on the horizon for BC Ferries when it comes to revenue, sky-rocketing costs and labour shortages.
-
Killer convicted after investigators' 'Mr. Big' sting dies in prison
Correctional Service Canada said Gary Donald Johnston had been serving his sentence for second-degree murder since Nov. 3, 2011.
Edmonton
-
Jailbird: Edmonton man chooses to get locked up during fight to keep backyard chickens
An animal lover in the Alberta capital has agreed to surrender his hens to authorities but only after spending three days in the slammer and several more in court.
-
Death of 2 people in north Edmonton suspicious, witness reports at least 9 gunshots
Police are investigating the suspicious death of two people in a vehicle Tuesday evening in Edmonton's northeast, with a witness telling CTV News she heard nine to 11 gunshots.
-
First Nations chiefs criticize Alberta premier's oilsands tailings spill comments
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is minimizing the effect of two large releases of oilsands tailings water, two area First Nations leaders said Wednesday.