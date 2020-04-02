An Ontario man says he is frustrating that he can’t get a refund after Justin Bieber’s 2020 World Tour concert date in Toronto was postponed.

Vaughan resident David Simand said that he purchased six tickets for the September concert at the Rogers Centre.

“I bought three pairs of tickets for my kids and my nephew and niece were going to come in from out of town. We just got a notice from Ticketmaster that Justin Bieber’s show has been postponed,” Simand said.

COVID-19 has had a major impact on the music industry. The Zac Brown Band cancelled its Toronto show in March and Pearl Jam has had to postpone its North American tour, including a stop at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

When a concert is cancelled, fans are usually able to get a full refund, but when a concert is postponed refunds are not generally given.

The Toronto Raptors and the Toronto Maple Leafs also have their games listed as postponed on the Ticketmaster website. The NBA and the NHL have not yet cancelled games.

If and when the games and concerts are officially cancelled, refunds should be provided. Until then, funds are on hold.

“If your event was rescheduled, we are working with the event organizer to identify new dates, and we will contact you as soon as we have confirmation,” the Ticketmaster website says.

Simand says he spent about $250 per ticket for a total cost of $1,500. His niece and nephew were coming from New Jersey and Montreal for the show and now he’s not sure they can make a future date. He feels it could be several months before the concert is rescheduled and he feels he deserves a refund now.

“Under normal circumstances I can understand, but I’m out a lot of money and I believe this position is not reasonable due to the circumstances," he said.

Ticketmaster’s website says that if you're not able to attend a rescheduled event you can consider selling the tickets yourself to other fans using the Ticketmaster resale website.