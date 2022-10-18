Ontario man thought he won $1,000 but actually scored $1 million in Lotto Max prize

A 67-year-old Ontario man is $1 million wealthier after winning a Maxmillions prize in a recent Lotto Max draw.

Larry Culp of Hamilton, Ont. said he has been regularly playing the lottery for 40 years, and his personal favourites are the Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 games.

“I play a mix of my own numbers and Quick Picks,” Culp said at the Toronto OLG Prize Centre when he picked up his cheque for the Sept. 23 draw.

He said he checked his ticket early one Saturday morning, and thought he had won $1,000.

“I was so excited I ran into the bedroom to tell my partner who was still asleep,” he said.

“She woke up and checked the ticket for herself. That’s when she told me I had won $1 million. I didn’t believe it – I had to scan it again, and that’s when I realized it was real.”

With his earnings, Culp plans to take his siblings to Las Vegas to celebrate and hit up an NHL game while they’re all there.

“Then I am going to treat my girlfriend to a trip to Italy,” he said. “It’s a wonderful windfall that I intend to share with my children and grandchildren.”