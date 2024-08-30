TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ontario man allegedly threatened woman, brandished knife at police

    A DRPS cruiser can be seen in this undated file photo. A DRPS cruiser can be seen in this undated file photo.
    Share

    A 69-year-old man allegedly made death threats toward a woman and then tried to threaten police with a knife in Bowmanville, Ont. earlier this week.

    Durham Regional Police said it responded to the area of Bowmanville and Hartwell avenues at around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

    Officers allege a man harassed a woman and threatened her. When police arrived, they found the accused and alleged he whipped out a knife and started to threaten responding officers.

    Police said they were able to de-escalate the situation and brought the suspect into custody without incident. They did not say if anyone sustained injuries.

    Miguel Palacious-Ferman, of Bowmanville, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of uttering death threats and assault with a weapon. The charges have not been tested in court.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News