Ontario man allegedly threatened woman, brandished knife at police

A 69-year-old man allegedly made death threats toward a woman and then tried to threaten police with a knife in Bowmanville, Ont. earlier this week.

Durham Regional Police said it responded to the area of Bowmanville and Hartwell avenues at around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers allege a man harassed a woman and threatened her. When police arrived, they found the accused and alleged he whipped out a knife and started to threaten responding officers.

Police said they were able to de-escalate the situation and brought the suspect into custody without incident. They did not say if anyone sustained injuries.

Miguel Palacious-Ferman, of Bowmanville, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of uttering death threats and assault with a weapon. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.