TORONTO --
Ontario has adjusted the thresholds of its previously implemented COVID-19 colour-coded framework.
The tiered system, which was originally announced on Nov. 3, outlines clear criteria for when to impose lockdowns and closures.
Following criticism and soaring case counts, the province announced new thresholds for the tiers 10 days later, altering where some regions fall.
The five categories include prevent, protect, restrict, control or lockdown.
Here's the breakdown of where each health unit has been placed:
Prevent (Green)
Algoma Public Health
Chatham-Kent Public Health
Grey Bruce Health Unit
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health
Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health
Lambton Public Health
Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit
North Bay Parry Sound District
Northwestern Health Unit
Peterborough Public Health
Porcupine Health Unit
Renfrew County and District Health Unit
Thunder Bay District Health Unit
Timiskaming Health Unit
Protect (Yellow)
Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
Huron Perth Public Health
Middlesex-London Health Unit
Public Health Sudbury & Districts
Southwestern Public Health
Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit
Restrict (Orange)
Brant County Health Unit
Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services
Niagara Region Public Health
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health
Durham Region Health Department
Eastern Ontario Health Unit
Ottawa Public Health
Control (Red)
Peel Public Health
Toronto Public Health
City of Hamilton Public Health Services
Halton Region Public Health
York Region Public Health
Lockdown
No regions are proposed for the lockdown level