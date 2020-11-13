TORONTO -- Ontario will lower the thresholds for its COVID-19 colour-coded system, putting additional regions in the "red zone," CTV News Toronto has learned ahead of Premier Doug Ford's Friday afternoon announcement.

The government came under intense scrutiny from the province's medical community who argued the threshold to enter the control stage -- 100 cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of 10 per cent -- was set too high.

CTV News Toronto has learned the thresholds are being changed and the control zone will now be triggered when the region reaches a weekly incidence rate of 40 cases per 100,000.

At that rate, sources with knowledge of the situation, say Toronto, Halton, York, and Hamilton would be designated as a "red" zone which would lower capacity limits for bars, restaurants and gyms while allowing them to remain open, unless a local health officer says otherwise.

According to recent provincial data, Toronto has a weekly incidence rate of 81 per 100,000, Halton had a rate of 56 per 100,000, York had a rate of 55 per 100,000 and Hamilton had a rate of 48 per 100,000.

The move is in direct response to the new modelling data which showed Ontario could experience a dramatic rise in the daily case count, projected to rise to 6,500 cases on a daily basis by mid-December.

The change in parameters would revert the thresholds to an earlier version of the framework which was obtained by CTV News Toronto.

The initial parameters under consideration were much lower than first expected, including a 2.5 per cent positivity rate to trigger the most stringent measures.

Premier Ford is expected to make announcement alongside the minister of health, as well as the province's chief medical officer of health, at 2:30 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the announcement live.