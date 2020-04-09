TORONTO -- More than 400,000 people in Ontario lost their jobs in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by Statistics Canada.

Canada’s national statistics agency released its monthly Labour Force Survey on Thursday morning ahead of the release of national modelling data, which is expected to show the worst-case scenario for COVID-19 growth in the country.

The survey used March 15 to 21 as a sample week and is based on interviews with about 56,000 households. During that week, many non-essential businesses were shut down as a result of the pandemic.

Employment on a whole fell by about one million last month, the survey found, bringing the employment rate to 58.5 per cent—the lowest rate since April 1997.

In Ontario, about 250,000 full-time jobs were lost and about 155,000 people lost their part-time positions.

The unemployment rate in the province rose from 5.5 per cent to 7.6 per cent.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned on Wednesday that the numbers released today will be grim.

“It’s going to be a hard day for the country. We’re facing a unique challenge. But I know that if we pull together our economy will come roaring back after this crisis.”