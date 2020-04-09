TORONTO -- The Ontario government has launched a committee with the goal of helping the province’s economy return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic has run its course.

Speaking hours after Statistics Canada revealed that more than 400,000 jobs were lost in Ontario last month, Premier Doug Ford announced the creation of a new Ontario Jobs and Recovery Committee tasked with ensuring the economy will bounce back after businesses are allowed to reopen.

“While we weather this storm we must also plan for what’s on the other side of these dark clouds,” Ford said outside Queen’s Park on Thursday alongside Minister of Finance Rod Phillips. “We must be ready when the time comes to reopen the economy, to get back to work.”

The committee is comprised of numerous ministers, including but not limited to the minister of finance, minister of economic development, minister of transportation, minister of health, minister of government and consumer affairs and the president of the treasury board.

There are no non-elected officials on the committee, but the government said they will be consulting with a variety of people to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and on businesses. The province cited business associations, chambers of commerce, municipal leaders, corporate leaders, small business owners, and entrepreneurs as examples of people they would be speaking to.

This is a developing news story. More to come.