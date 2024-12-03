TORONTO
Toronto

    • 'Serial mischief' suspect wanted for allegedly throwing rocks at businesses in Mississauga

    Police say the man in the photo is wanted in connection with a mischief investigation in Mississauga. (Peel Regional Police) Police say the man in the photo is wanted in connection with a mischief investigation in Mississauga. (Peel Regional Police)
    Share

    Peel police are looking for a suspect who they described as a “serial mischief” following at least 10 incidents of rocks being thrown at businesses in Mississauga.

    The incidents occurred between Sept. 20 and Dec. 1 in the area of Queen Street South and Thomas Street. Police said they usually happened on the weekends from 3:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.

    “Video surveillance has identified the same suspect committing these offences,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

    Investigators have released a photo of the suspect who they described as an Asian male between 30 and 40 years old, five-foot-11 with a thin build, short black hair and clean-shaven.

    He was seen wearing glasses, a blue medical mask, blue sweater or jacket, blue jeans and blue running shoes.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News