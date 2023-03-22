Ontario Liberal Mitzie Hunter plans to resign seat to run for Toronto mayor

Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter says that she is ‘all in’ for Toronto’s mayoral by-election, becoming just the latest high-profile candidate to signal an intention to join the race.

The Scarborough—Guildwood MPP made the comment to CP24 on Wednesday via text message.

Hunter had previously said that she was “very seriously” considering a run but hadn’t committed to putting her name on the ballot.

Under municipal election rules, Hunter would be required to resign her seat at Queen’s Park prior to the close of nominations on May 12.

“I’m preparing to run and you’re going to hear more about that soon,” she said. “I would have to give up my seat, so I’m all in. I know that is something I would have to do before the nominations close at the middle of May.”

Hunter has sat as an MPP since 2013.

She held several cabinet positions in the governments of former premier Kathleen Wynne, including Minister of Education and Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development.

She also sought the leadership of the Ontario Liberal party in 2020, finishing fourth.

Her likely entry into the race comes one day after city councillor Josh Matlow and Police Chief Mark Saunders both announced that they too would run for mayor.

They joined a crowded filed that already includes former deputy mayor Ana Bailão, former city councillor Giorgio Mammoliti and urbanist Gil Penalosa, who finished a distant second to John Tory in October’s election.

A number of others, including former mayoral candidates Blake Acton and Chloe Brown have also announced runs, as has former Toronto Sun columnist Anthony Furey.

The mayoral byelection is expected to be held on June 26, pending approval by city council at a meeting next week.

Nominations would open on April 3.