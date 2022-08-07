Ontario legislature returns amid health staffing crisis, high inflation
Ontario's legislature is set to resume this week for the first time since the re-election of Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives, with politicians returning amid a health-care staffing crisis and skyrocketing inflation.
Members will return Monday to vote for a Speaker, followed on Tuesday by the throne speech, which outlines a government's new agenda, and the budget, which is expected to be largely unchanged from when it was introduced but not passed in the spring before the election.
The premier is expected to acknowledge the health-care and economic pressures, but it's unclear if any new measures will be added to the budget or throne speech to deal with them.
“The mainstays of the agenda are the same as they were before and during the election campaign, including rebuilding Ontario's economy, getting more people into the skilled trades, and getting shovels in the ground to build more homes, roads, highways, transit and other key infrastructure,” a senior government source said.
“The government will also reiterate how it's supporting the health-care system particularly in light of current pressures.That said, we are signalling that the context and climate in which that agenda is being implemented is shifting based on global economic trends.”
Since the June election, a nursing staff shortage has led hospitals to close emergency departments in communities across the province for hours or even days at a time.
Nursing groups, hospital executives, other health-care professionals and advocates have said that burnout after being on the COVID-19 front lines for more than two years and not being properly compensated have caused people to leave the profession in droves.
Health Minister Sylvia Jones sent a directive Thursday to the College of Nurses of Ontario directing it to make every effort to register internationally educated nurses “as expeditiously as possible” so they can practise in the province.
Opposition critics and nursing groups say the nursing college directive does not amount to the province doing everything in its power to address the situation, as Ford recently promised.
A key demand they have is the repeal of Bill 124, legislation from 2019 that capped wage increases for public sector workers - including nurses - at one per cent a year for three years. Nursing groups say some nurses could be enticed out of retirement if the bill was gone.
When question period resumes Wednesday, the opposition parties are expected to press the government for solutions to the health staffing shortages, including the repeal of Bill 124, which they have long urged.
Interim NDP leader Peter Tabuns said Bill 124 is a symbol of the Ford government's attitude toward health-care workers.
“I think that's part of the problem we have with retention right now, as well as recruitment,” Tabuns said at a press conference Friday.
“(It is) a very clear signal from the provincial government that we will say all kinds of nice things about you, but in the end, we're not willing to put dollars on the table to make life better for you.”
The Liberals will technically sit as independents again, as they failed to regain enough seats for official party status in the legislature, but interim leader John Fraser said their priorities will be the health system as well as affordability, including disability support payment rates.
“People can't survive on what they're getting,” Fraser said in an interview.
Ford promised during the election campaign that he would increase those disability support payments by five per cent, which is the only new measure that he has indicated will be in the reintroduced budget.
Rates have been frozen since 2018, with a single person on ODSP able to receive up to $1,169 a month for basic needs and shelter. Advocates say that is far too low, and the payments should instead be doubled, especially given that inflation is running at around eight per cent.
The first order of business for the legislature is electing a Speaker and two Progressive Conservatives are expected to vie for the role. Ted Arnott, who served as Speaker for the past four years, is set to be up against Nina Tangri, who served as associate minister of small business and red tape reduction.
The vote is by secret ballot, but the Opposition NDP has indicated its members will vote for Arnott.
“He's shown himself to be fair and unbiased in his dealings,” Tabuns said.
If Tangri is elected, she would be the first woman in the role, which Tabuns acknowledged would be a significant milestone but won't change his vote.
“We think that it would be good to have a woman as a Speaker, but perhaps another woman at another time,” he said.
The Tories - who are the deciding factor, with their sizable majority - have not said who their caucus members will support.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Air Canada denied a customer complaint and instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, which would exclude travellers from compensation under federal regulations. That policy remains in place.
BREAKING | Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers able to guarantee a secure event.
'Amanda got justice': Dutch man accused in B.C. teen sextortion case found guilty on all charges
A Dutch man accused of tormenting British Columbia teen Amanda Todd via online threats has been found guilty of all charges he faced in connection with the case, a jury ruled on Saturday.
Help on the way for central Newfoundland fire Premier says is largest since 1961
The rapid growth of a long-burning forest fire in central Newfoundland has triggered a state of emergency in the area and prompted the province's Premier to urge some nearby communities to prepare for possible evacuation.
Hundreds forced out of their homes as Okanagan wildfire rages on in B.C.
An evacuation order remains in effect in Olalla, a community just north of Keremeos, B.C., as a wildfire classified as 'out of control' continues to grow, impacting nearby residents.
Best time to see the Perseids meteor shower could be this weekend
While the peak of the Perseids meteor shower, one of the brightest of the year, may be next week, now may be the best time to see the astronomical event, according to The Weather Network.
Ottawa on track to spend $200M per year on cannabis for veterans
Ottawa is reimbursing a record number of veterans for medical marijuana, with new figures showing the federal government shelled out more than $150 million in the last fiscal year -- more than double the amount just three years ago.
Actress Anne Heche has 'long recovery ahead' after car crash
Anne Heche remains hospitalized and in intensive care after a car she was driving crashed into a residence in Los Angeles on Friday and became engulfed in flames.
What does Alex Jones’ US$49.3M verdict mean for the future of misinformation?
Alex Jones is facing a hefty price tag for his lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre — US$49.3 million in damages, and counting, for claiming the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax — a punishing salvo in a fledgling war on harmful misinformation.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers able to guarantee a secure event.
-
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Air Canada denied a customer complaint and instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, which would exclude travellers from compensation under federal regulations. That policy remains in place.
-
Firearm used to kill three people in Montreal was illegally acquired police say
Quebec police say the gun used to kill three people in the Montreal area this week was acquired illegally.
London
-
London region to swelter under high heat, humidity Sunday
Most of southern Ontario currently finds itself sweltering under a weekend heat warning, and London-Middlesex is no exception, as temperatures are expected to reach 40 C with the humidex.
-
‘We want to honour Nick’: St. Thomas firefighter laid rest after fatal motorcycle crash
Family, friends and colleagues laid St. Thomas firefighter Nick Cheeseman to rest Saturday.
-
Winning Lotto 649 ticket worth $6M sold somewhere in Ontario
Ontario residents will want to check their Lotto 649 tickets carefully this morning.
Kitchener
-
One injured, shooting under investigation in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating a shooting they say resulted in one person getting hurt.
-
'It will kill the sport': Local pistol shooters concerned with Canadian handgun ban
Local pistol shooters are worried that the Canadian government’s move to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19, will seriously hinder how many people try out the sport.
-
Waterloo-Wellington under heat warning
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo-Wellington, with local temperatures expected to climb into the high twenties or low thirties over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
'Amanda got justice': Dutch man accused in B.C. teen sextortion case found guilty on all charges
A Dutch man accused of tormenting British Columbia teen Amanda Todd via online threats has been found guilty of all charges he faced in connection with the case, a jury ruled on Saturday.
-
Indigenous youth attend hockey school with local legends in the Sault
Ted, Brandon and Jordan Nolan return to Sault Ste. Marie for a hockey school. The Garden River First Nation Band Members are local heroes for Indigenous youth.
-
What does Alex Jones’ US$49.3M verdict mean for the future of misinformation?
Alex Jones is facing a hefty price tag for his lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre — US$49.3 million in damages, and counting, for claiming the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax — a punishing salvo in a fledgling war on harmful misinformation.
Ottawa
-
Rainfall warning in effect as heat warning continues
A heat warning remains in effect for Ottawa and Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning.
-
Single rope used to secure mattress, box spring to SUV travelling on Hwy. 401, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police says disaster was averted when an officer stopped a driver on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario using a single rope to tie a mattress and box spring to the top of their vehicle.
-
Things to do in Ottawa for free this summer
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at eight things you can do for free in Ottawa this summer.
Windsor
-
Run for Rocky returns Pride Fest weekend
The Run for Rocky returned to Windsor’s waterfront after a five-year hiatus Saturday morning.
-
IN PICTURES: Busk on the Block
Busk on the Block continues Saturday in Old Walkerville.
-
Winning Lotto 649 ticket worth $6M sold somewhere in Ontario
Ontario residents will want to check their Lotto 649 tickets carefully this morning.
Barrie
-
Police arrest Wasaga Beach man wanted for attempted murder, sexual assault of elderly woman
Police arrested a 31-year-old Wasaga Beach man after he was the suspect in an attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault.
-
Gas prices drop across Simcoe County
Travellers saw another decrease in gas prices Saturday, with Barrie residents seeing rates drop below $1.60 per litre.
-
It could feel like 40C in parts of Simcoe County this weekend: Environment Canada
It's going to be a sizzler all weekend in Simcoe County, according to Environment Canada.
Atlantic
-
Brush fire near Mount Uniacke, N.S. contained
A brush fire near Mount Uniacke, N.S., has been fully contained after fire crews from several locations responded to the scene Saturday.
-
Susan Holt wins N.B. Liberal leadership, calling victory a 'breath of fresh air'
The New Brunswick Liberals have chosen a political newcomer who has promoted herself as a fresh voice for the party as their new leader.
-
Interrupter clause brings more affordable fuel to Nova Scotia
The interrupter clause slashed gas prices by 10.2 cents a litre overnight in Nova Scotia, for a combined drop of nearly 20 cents in just two days.
Calgary
-
Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire in southwest Calgary
Fire crews say functional smoke alarms are being credited with saving the residents of a southwest Calgary home after a blaze broke out early Sunday.
-
Woman flown to hospital following serious crash north of Cochrane
A 24-year-old woman was flown to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance after a crash on a highway north of the town of Cochrane on Saturday.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in death of Banff, Alta. man
RCMP are continuing to investigate the first homicide case in the town of Banff in several decades that stemmed from a disagreement inside a local pub.
Winnipeg
-
Week two of Folklorama kicks off Sunday
The first week of Folklorama's return to in-person multicultural celebrations is wrapping up, with thousands of Winnipeggers visiting 12 pavilions across the city over the first seven days. Festival organizers say it couldn't have gone better.
-
-
‘We actively listen, and that's all we do.’: U of M student initiative combats isolation of pandemic
A new mental health initiative by four University of Manitoba (U of M) students is helping Winnipeggers combat the isolating psychological effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vancouver
-
Victims of double shooting found in car on Highway 1 in Burnaby
One man has died and another is injured after a shooting in Metro Vancouver Saturday.
-
Hundreds forced out of their homes as Okanagan wildfire rages on in B.C.
An evacuation order remains in effect in Olalla, a community just north of Keremeos, B.C., as a wildfire classified as 'out of control' continues to grow, impacting nearby residents.
-
Missing Indigenous woman Tatyanna Harrison found dead, Vancouver police confirm
A body found three months ago has been identified as Tatyanna Harrison, a 20-year-old Indigenous woman missing from Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
Concerns emerge over 'misleading' Canadian handgun import ban
Ottawa's plan to stop handgun imports into Canada has some gun owners and experts in Alberta calling it an overreach that could have unintended consequences.
-
Edmonton library family storytime with drag queen challenged by anti-LGBTQ+ protesters
A small group of protesters gathered downtown outside a children's storytime event featuring a drag queen hosted by the Edmonton Public Library (EPL), with organizers saying it didn't take away from the spirit of inclusion and family entertainment.
-
Canada beats Sweden 4-1 to claim gold in Hlinka Gretzky Cup
Canada scored early and often and also stayed out of the penalty box en route to a 4-1 victory over Sweden in the gold-medal final of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.