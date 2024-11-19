TORONTO
    Argos celebrate Grey Cup title with energetic fan rally at Maple Leaf Square

    The Toronto Argonauts celebrated their latest Grey Cup win with an energetic, occasionally messy fan rally on Tuesday.

    Champagne flowed liberally as players from the CFL championship team took turns at the podium in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Maple Leaf Square to hype up Sunday's big victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

    Argos receiver Dejon Brissett, who caught a touchdown and was named top Canadian in the 41-24 win, offered several lighthearted apologies after spraying the crowd with bubbly before jettisoning the bottle into the crowd.

    Quarterback Nick Arbuckle, the game's MVP, brought his daughter on stage to hoist the Cup over her head.

    Other speakers included head coach Ryan Dinwiddie, general manager Mike (Pinball) Clemons, Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment chairman Larry Tanenbaum and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.

    The Argonauts have won a CFL-best 19 Grey Cup titles, and two in the last three years.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024. 

