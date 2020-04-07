TORONTO -- The Ontario government is calling for “all hands on deck” and is asking anyone with a medical background to step forward in an effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at Queen’s Park on Tuesday, alongside Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of Finance Rod Phillips, Premier Doug Ford announced the launch of an online portal that will match skilled workers with health-care institutions and agencies that require assistance.

“Today we are calling on reinforcements,” Ford said. “If you are listening, if you have medical training, if you want to save lives, we need you. Join the fight today because we need every person in this fight.”

The Health Workforce Matching Portal will match retired or non-active health care professionals, international-educated health-care professionals, students and volunteers with healthcare experience to employers in an effort to fill any gaps that may exist within the system.

Ford said that skilled workers have been asking how to help and alleviate the workload at hospitals or assessment centres.

“They don’t want to sit on the sidelines and watch as the virus spreads. They want to get out there and make a difference and we need them,” Ford said. “My message today to those on the front lines, those working in our hospitals, clinics and assessment centres, our message to our healthcare heroes is this: help is on the way.”

Healthcare institutions can also register to request additional support through the portal in order to identify areas where extra support is needed.

Elliott added that people who apply to a position through the portal will be paid for their efforts, unless they specify they want to volunteer their time.

Both the premier and the health minister were asked about allowing internationally trained doctors to help out on the frontlines and said that it would depend on their skillset.

“We are certainly looking at people trained in other jurisdictions,” Elliott said. “They may or may not, depending on their skillsets or experience, be able to practice medicine but they will certainly have a place in our health-care system.”

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca released a statement shortly after the announcement commending Ford for allowing foreign educated health-care workers to be assessed and deployed.

“This is something we should absolutely be doing during this crisis, but I hope the government will fast-track healthcare credentials for these workers once the crisis is over.”