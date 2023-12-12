Ontario is the only province offering the new RSV vaccine to eligible groups for free. Here's what to know
As we brace for another flu and cold season, Ontario is offering some residents new protection against one of the most common respiratory viruses free of charge.
This year, eligible Ontario residents can receive Arexvy, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine authorized by Health Canada in August, for free.
To many, RSV presents like a common cold and resolves within two weeks without the need for medical attention. But for some, such as young children and infants, or senior citizens, the virus may result in severe infections.
Most likely to be caught in the late fall to early spring, RSV can also exacerbate chronic health problems.
Data shows that the Arexvy vaccine can provide coverage for two seasons, meaning most may only need a shot every two years without boosters.
Here’s what to know about the RSV vaccine in Ontario:
WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE FREE RSV VACCINE IN ONTARIO?
Through the high-risk older adult vaccine program, the province is covering the full cost of the vaccine for adults aged 60 years and older who are living in long-term care homes, elder care lodges, or certain retirement homes.
Dr. Samir Sinha, director of geriatrics at Mount Sinai and University Health Network hospitals in Toronto, is urging all eligible residents to opt to receive the vaccine.
Seniors are at increased risk of severe illness from RSV because their immune systems have waned over time. They are also more likely to have underlying conditions, including lung and heart issues, that the virus can make worse, he said.
"When we think about RSV, we often think about how it can be problematic in children under one year of age. But when you actually look at all the data that's come out, it shows that the mortality rates in older adults is six-fold that of what you'd have in a child under one, which is the most at-risk pediatric population," said Sinha.
HOW MUCH DOES THE RSV VACCINE COST?
Those looking to receive the vaccine, but who are not eligible, may need to pay up to $300 to secure the procedure.
READ MORE: Retired nurse in Ontario calls for free access to RSV vaccine for all Canadian seniors
In Ontario, individuals 60 years or older who do not live in an eligible congregate setting can still purchase the vaccine out-of-pocket. They require a prescription from a doctor, according to the Ministry of Health.
Private insurers may also cover part of all of the vaccine.
WILL OTHER PROVINCES COVER THE RSV VACCINE?
While Ontario is already offering the RSV vaccine to certain parts of the population for free, other provinces and territories have said they are awaiting further guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) before including Arexvy in their publicly-funded programs. NACI, which analyzes available evidence and provides advice on vaccine distribution, has not released its recommendations on RSV yet.
In the meantime, residents can purchase the vaccine at participating pharmacies in provinces including but not limited to Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, and Yukon.
WHAT ARE THE SIDE EFFECTS OF THE RSV VACCINE?
The Ministry of Health says recipients of the vaccine may experience a sore arm, tiredness, and fatigue.
As a precaution, it recommends that people receive the RSV vaccine at least 14 days before or after receiving the COVID-19 or flu vaccine to “better identify any adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) that may occur.”
CAN KIDS GET VACCINATED FOR RSV IN ONTARIO?
There is currently no vaccine authorized for use for infants. However, this year, high-risk infants will be able to access Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Prophylaxis.
The injection can only be provided to infants who meet the ministry’s eligibility criteria for funding.
HOW DO I TREAT RSV AT HOME?
The province has recommended several strategies for treating mild cases of RSV.
Over-the-counter acetaminophen or ibuprofen should be taken for fever and pain in adult patients.
Infected individuals should drink lots of fluids, the ministry said.
A lukewarm bath or a wet face cloth can also help alleviate symptoms. Avoid cold baths, they advise, “because they can make the person shiver, raising their temperature.”
If symptoms worsen significantly, or to the point of where breathing becomes difficult, the ministry instructs individuals to seek medical attention
ADDITIONAL WAYS TO PREVENT RSV
The province advises staying home if you’re sick until there is no presence of fever and symptoms have improved for at least 24 hours.
Washing your hands often, covering your mouth, and regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces can also help reduce the spread of viruses.
“Consider wearing a tight-fitting, well-constructed mask in indoor public settings, especially if you are at higher risk of severe infection,” the ministry said on its website.
