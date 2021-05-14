TORONTO -- The Ontario government announced a $35-million investment in nursing education programs, which they say will add 2,000 nurses to the health care system.

The investment will increase enrollment in nursing programs at publicly-assisted colleges, the government said.

New spaces for approximately 1,130 new practical nurses and 870 registered nurses will be available for the fall 2021 and winter 2022 cohorts.

“Through this investment, and many others. We are addressing the long standing staffing challenges that have impacted the long term care sector,” Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton said Friday.

The announcement follows a poll last week that found 30 per cent of Ontario registered nurses considered quitting the sector due to the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With an increased focus on staffing nurses, the province says it can deliver on their promise to dedicate four hours of direct care per day to patients.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.