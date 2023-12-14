TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ontario human rights commission to release final report on racism in Toronto police

    The Ontario Human Rights Commission is set to release its final report into anti-Black racism in Toronto's police force today.

    The commission launched its inquiry in 2017 and has since released two interim reports -- one in 2018 and one in 2020.

    The 2020 report found that Black people were more likely than others to be arrested, charged, over-charged, struck, shot or killed by Toronto police.

    The final report was initially scheduled to be released two years ago, but the commission says there were delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the receipt of information from Toronto police and the Toronto Police Services Board.

    Last year, Toronto police released previously unseen race-based data showing disproportionate use of force on Black residents.

    Then-interim police chief James Ramer apologized and said the force needs to do better, but his apology was rejected by some critics, who noted Black people have called for years for police to stop treating them unfairly.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Some members of Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus express differing opinions on Canada's vote for a ceasefire in Gaza, the RCMP warns of a dangerous fentanyl mixture and Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    opinion

    opinion Fact versus fiction in Season 6, Part 2 of 'The Crown'

    The final part of the final season of hit series "The Crown" is finally here, and not without controversy ahead of its release. In a column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down moments of fact versus fiction in part two of the sixth season.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News