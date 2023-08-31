Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark apologizes but won't step down over scathing Greenbelt report
Steve Clark dismissed calls to resign as Ontario’s housing minister Thursday and instead apologized after a scathing report found he broke ethics rules when land was extracted from the Greenbelt.
“I want to make it very clear to Ontarians that I'm sorry that we didn't do a better job and that I personally didn't do a better job in terms of the oversight,” Clark said at a news conference hours after Premier Doug Ford reiterated his confidence in the minister at a separate press event.
However, both interim Liberal Leader John Fraser and Green Leader Mike Schreiner told reporters on Thursday afternoon that they believe Clark needs to resign.
The resignation calls come on the heels of a scathing report from the province’s integrity commissioner, which found Clark broke ethics rules when the Ford government carved up the Greenbelt for development. Calls for his resignation quickly following the report's release.
At Clark’s press conference, he pinned the failures on his former chief of staff who has since resigned, despite the commissioner recommending Clark himself be formally reprimanded for his actions. The commissioner also acknowledged in his report that there will likely be a “political price to be paid.”
Integrity commissioner J. David Wake's report, released Wednesday, revealed Clark had failed to oversee the process of Greenbelt land selected for development, which led to furthering “the private interests of certain developers.”
The province took 7,400 acres out of the Greenbelt last year with plans to build 50,000 homes on the land, and replaced it with about 9,400 acres elsewhere.
Holding the top job on the housing file, it was Clark’s responsibility to supervise the process – characterized by Wake as “chaotic and almost reckless."
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark takes questions at the podium at the Queen's Park media room on Aug. 31, 2023 (Craig Wadman)
Throughout Ford’s media availability, the premier dodged questions about firing his embattled housing minister and instead, reiterated his steadfast support for Clark.
“I have confidence in Minister Clark. The buck stops with me,” Ford said.
Ford became combative with a reporter when asked how the people of the province should trust his leadership after standing by Clark, maintaining that his government's focus was on building housing.
“You have a home but many people don't have a home,” he said
“We're going to build homes until people have the same opportunity that you have. You have a nice home down the street. But guess what, there's hundreds of thousands of people that don't have your opportunity.”
Pressed further, Ford said, “You don’t attack me, I don’t attack him.”
The premier met with Clark and the federal housing minister on Thursday afternoon.
With files from CTV News Toronto’s Siobhan Morris and Katherine Declerq
