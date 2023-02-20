Ontario home-care organizations ask province for help before health-care reforms
The association that represents home-care organizations across the Ontario says it desperately needs promised funding in order to stabilize its workforce.
The province has pledged $1 billion for better home care across the province.
While some of that funding has flowed to organizations, Home Care Ontario has asked the province to speed up delivery of $880 million to the sector.
CEO Sue VanderBent says it wants the province to shore up its home-care system before embarking on broader health-care reforms.
VanderBent says thousands of nurses and personal support workers have left home care for more pay at hospitals and in other industries.
She says the vacancy rates for nurses in home care stands at 17 per cent and personal support workers sits at 12 per cent.
