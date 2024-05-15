Pole fire in Toronto's downtown core leaves thousands without power

A transformer fire in Toronto’s downtown core has left thousands of Toronto Hydro customers without power.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire told CP24 that a transformer pole caught fire near George Street and King Street East, resulting in a power outage in the surrounding area. Toronto Hydro estimates that about 6,500 customers are currently without power.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Toronto Hydro is on scene working to repair the damaged equipment.

“Crews are on site working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to all affected customers,” Toronto Hydro said in an email to CP24. “We’ll provide an update as soon as more information becomes available.”