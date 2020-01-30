TORONTO -- Provincial health officials are investigating 27 people for possible coronavirus infection, up from 23, but say they have encountered no other positive cases since double-confirming Ontario’s second case on Wednesday.

Doctors in Ontario have previously said they would isolate and investigate anyone who reported recent travel to the Wuhan area and the presence of respiratory illness or symptoms.

Those being investigated are either brought to hospital or ordered to self-isolate in their homes.

The province’s two confirmed case are a middle-aged couple who returned to Toronto from the Wuhan area of China last week.

A woman in her mid-50s was aboard China Southern Airlines Flight CZ311 on Jan. 22, along with her husband, which landed at Toronto Pearson from Guangzhou.

Both she and her husband had spent time in Wuhan, Hubei Province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Her husband was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital on Jan. 23, where he remains in stable condition.

A sample from the woman tested positive at Ontario’s public health laboratory for the virus on Monday.

On Wednesday, the National Microbiology lab in Winnipeg confirmed Ontario’s finding.

Health officials previously said she was asymptomatic and staying in isolation at her own home.

The couple represent Canada’s two confirmed cases.

Federal officials on Wednesday night confirmed a third Canadian case of the disease, in a B.C. man in his 40s.