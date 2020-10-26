TORONTO -- Ontario's Progressive Conservative government will unveil the 2020-21 budget on Nov. 5, the Finance Minister confirmed, which is expected to reveal how the province will deal with the economic fallout from COVID-19.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips says the budget will lay out three scenarios for the pandemic's financial impact, while also detailing a three-year plan to address the economic challenges.

Phillips indicated the government will spend billions of dollars in the fiscal document saying "It would be arrogant to ignore lessons" learned during the pandemic.

The government has projected to run a $38.5 billion deficit and the premier indicated that deficit spending due the pandemic would continue.

"I just don't believe in increasing taxes as the solution to our problems," Ford said

More to come...