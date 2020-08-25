TORONTO -- The Ontario government is investing in a number of advertisements they say will help inform parents and members of the public of the health measures that will be in place as kids return to schools in September.

The advertisements were released just before Ontario Premier Doug Ford was set to make a news conference in Etobicoke alongside Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

The advertisements, which will run on the radio in both English and French as well as in print, don’t tell parents much they don’t already know. In one of them, the province reiterates that elementary students will be in class five days a week while secondary students will start the year in an adaptive model with “part-time classroom attendance.”

“To keep everyone safe, steps are being taken to maintain physical distancing through the use of social groupings, lunch in classrooms and limited interaction among students and staff,” the ad reads. “To learn about other health and safety measures in our schools, please visit Ontario.ca/ReopeningSchools.”

Another ad touts the government’s involvement in the creation of the back-to-school plan while saying that everyone has “a role to play in safely reopening Ontario’s schools.”

“That’s why the Ontario government asked doctors, health officials, school boards and educators to help build a comprehensive plan to keep our kids safe. Working together, our plan includes physical distancing, putting more nurses in schools, masking, enhanced cleaning and hand sanitization and other measures to ensure the wellbeing of students and school staff.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Lecce said the government’s public awareness campaign has been critical in helping curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We will continue to inform the public about the health protocols that are in place like the importance of hand hygiene, wearing masks and physical distancing,” Caitlin Clark said.

“As parents and students prepare for the new school year, our government is using every tool at its disposal to ensure they have the information they need, including measures that are in place to keep families, students, staff and the school community safe.”

Official Opposition NDP Leader Andrea Horwath criticized the government’s advertisements, saying that he is “doling out a secret amount of public money on wasteful propaganda to promote his crowded classrooms scheme.”

“Mr. Ford should be listening to and responding to the legitimate fears of parents, teachers, education workers and health experts. Instead, he’s gaslighting them with ads promoting a bargain basement scheme,” Horwath said in a statement.

“Every dime spent on these partisan defensive ads should be spent on a Safe September.”

The Progressive Conservatives say the advertisements have been approved by the Auditor General and meet current guidelines for government advertising.