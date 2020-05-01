TORONTO -- The Ontario government has announced that certain businesses and workplaces can reopen on Monday with strict public health measures in effect.

The government said businesses permitted to reopen include seasonal businesses and some essential construction projects.

"Right now, there are certain businesses and workplaces that can operate safety," Premier Doug Ford said Friday. "That means they can physically distance their staff and customers, they can put in physical barriers, they can provide contact-free services, or they work outside and are isolated."

The government said following proper health and safety guidelines, these businesses can reopen as of May 4 at 12:01 a.m.:

Garden centres and nurseries with curbside pick-up and delivery only

Lawn care and landscaping

Additional essential construction projects that include: shipping and logistics, broadband, telecommunications, and digital infrastructure; any other project that supports the improved delivery of goods and services; municipal projects; colleges and universities; child care centres; schools; and site preparation, excavation, and servicing for institutional, commercial, industrial and residential development

Automatic and self-serve car washes

Auto dealerships, open by appointment only

Golf courses may prepare their courses for the upcoming season, but not open to the public

Marinas may also begin preparations for the recreational boating season by servicing boats and other watercraft and placing boats in the water, but not open to the public. Boats and watercraft must be secured to a dock in the marina until public access is allowed.

The news comes a day after the provincial government released a list of sector-specific guidelines industries must follow in order to reopen.

The government said the new safety guidelines provide direction to various industries including retail, health care, manufacturing, tourism, restaurant and food service, offices, construction sites, and transit and transportation services.

The premier unveiled a three-phase plan on Monday to reopen following weeks of shutdown.The plan, dubbed "A Framework for Reopening our Province," states the parameters of each "gradual stage."

This is a developing news story. More information to come.