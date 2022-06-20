Ontario father whose 3 children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 dies

Ontario father whose 3 children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 dies

Jennifer Neville-Lake and her husband Edward leave the courthouse after speaking to the media in Newmarket, Ont., on Tuesday, February 23, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Jennifer Neville-Lake and her husband Edward leave the courthouse after speaking to the media in Newmarket, Ont., on Tuesday, February 23, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton