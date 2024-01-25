Ontario family out nearly $24K after buying airline tickets through 'ticket broker'
Last summer, an Oakville family planned their dream trip to Dubai and India, but their vacation quickly soured when they were stranded overseas.
"It was a very, very hectic vacation for us," Baldip Mann told CTV News Toronto. "I'm still upset because the guy we bought the tickets from is still not responding to us."
When buying airline tickets for their trip, Mann said his son knew someone who claimed he could act as a "ticket broker" to snag them a great deal.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
"I said, 'Ok, if he could give us a good deal, I'm going to get them from him.' We checked the prices and found we could save quite a bit of money," said Mann.
He bought four tickets – one for himself, his wife and two sons – for $9,240. The tickets were to get them from Toronto to Dubai to India last July, and they were to receive their return tickets in August after their three-week holiday was over.
But when it was time to fly home, the ticket broker cut off all contact with them.
"He was not answering his phone, he is not answering messages, [and] he is not answering email. So my son said we will have to buy our own tickets to get home, on the spot, the day before," said Mann.
Last summer, an Oakville family planned their dream trip to Dubai and India, but their vacation quickly soured when they were stranded overseas.
Paying for last-minute tickets set Mann back $14,650 to head back to Toronto, plus the return flight had several layovers, making it a 30-hour travel day for the family instead of the 13 hours they initially planned for.
Despite Mann trying to save money on flights, he said the whole ordeal cost him $23,890.
The Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO) said consumers need to be careful not to deal with fake travel agents who claim they can get you a deal on airline tickets.
"It's a complex world. Unfortunately, there are people who are trying to scam people and pull the wool over people's eyes," said Richard Smart, President and CEO of TICO.
TICO is the province's travel regulator overseeing travel agencies, tour groups and websites. Booking a trip with a TICO-registered company may get you compensation if there's a problem.
"Dealing with a TICO registered travel agency, they are going to receive the consumer protections that are rightly owed to them," said Smart.
Mann claims the same ticket broker he used also allegedly scammed a large group flying to a destination wedding.
"They booked 100 tickets going from the Greater Toronto Area to Vancouver for a destination wedding and they did not get their tickets as well," said Mann.
TICO said it has charged people for acting illegally as travel agents when they're not registered. Last month, the compensation fund also handed out $51,879 to 12 travellers who had vacation problems.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Very scary situation': Canadians' stories of strep A infections
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain means some Canadians are ending up in the hospital with symptoms as severe as flesh-eating disease. Here are some of their stories.
Flight recorders from Russian plane crash that killed all 74 aboard are reportedly found
Investigators searching the site where a Russian military transport plane crashed in a border region near Ukraine reportedly have found the plane’s flight recorders, a day after Moscow accused Kyiv of shooting down the aircraft and Ukraine’s president demanded an international investigation.
Sutton Quebec cuts ties with co-founder after he's arrested for alleged arson attacks on competitors
Christophe Folla, the co-founder and president of real estate company Sutton Québec, was arrested Wednesday in connection with alleged arson attacks against his competitors.
'Maybe we should have a discussion': What Liberal MPs are saying about Justin Trudeau's leadership
As the federal Liberal caucus convened in Ottawa for its back-to-the-Hill strategy meeting, questions are swirling again around how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's MPs are feeling about his continued leadership.
opinion Which insurance policies do I absolutely need, and which are nice-to-haves?
With an overwhelming number of insurance types to choose from, it can be difficult to differentiate between the crucial and the nice-to-haves. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew provides an overview of some of the most popular types of policies and what they cover.
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
It's official, Bad Boy Furniture is bankrupt
Renowned furniture retailer Bad Boy Furniture is officially bankrupt. Back in November, the Toronto-area company filed a notice of intention under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, citing the goal to restructure its business.
Name of Vancouver Island creek deemed offensive, could be changed
Coonskin Creek in Youbou, B.C., has been flagged by Natural Resources Canada as derogatory and a request has been made to the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) to rescind the name.
Emergencies Act ruling reopens emotional debate two years after huge protests
A judge's ruling that the federal Liberals were unjustified in using emergency law to quell a weeks-long protest in Ottawa has left the administrator of a downtown church feeling the court disregarded infringements of her rights.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
SCHOOL CLOSINGS
SCHOOL CLOSINGS Here are the schools that are closed in Montreal due to the freezing rain
As Montrealers woke up to a slick layer of ice on the sidewalks and roads due to freezing rain overnight, multiple school service centres and school boards have announced that classes will be cancelled on Thursday.
-
Sutton Quebec cuts ties with co-founder after he's arrested for alleged arson attacks on competitors
Christophe Folla, the co-founder and president of real estate company Sutton Québec, was arrested Wednesday in connection with alleged arson attacks against his competitors.
-
Freezing rain warning in effect for Montreal
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings from eastern Ontario into southwestern Quebec.
London
-
Pedestrian killed in collision north of London, Ont.
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle north of London, Ont. Wednesday evening.
-
London, Ont. lawyer involved in Hockey Canada civil suit welcomes criminal proceedings
The London Police Service is not commenting on a report from The Globe and Mail that five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior hockey team have been told to surrender to police to face charges of sexual assault.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Mayor’s State of the City Address to include incentive plan for downtown office building conversions to residential
On the eve of the mayor’s State of the City Address, CTV News has learned that Josh Morgan intends to announce a plan that would convert vacant downtown office space into residential units.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo considers putting affordable housing over parking lots
Councillors with the Region of Waterloo will be voting on a motion to build affordable housing on top of parking lots.
-
Pet kangaroos are living in Centre Wellington
Kangaroos on the run in Ontario have recently made headlines, but a couple hopping around Centre Wellington are there on purpose.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Car bursts into flames on Kitchener road
The Kitchener Fire Department says no one was injured after a car caught fire on Fischer Hallman Road Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire and explosion sends three firefighters to hospital
Three firefighters have been sent to hospital following a fire and subsequent explosion in downtown Capreol Wednesday night. The three are listed in stable condition and the cause of the fire is still unclear.
-
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
-
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
Ottawa
-
School buses cancelled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday following storm
School buses are cancelled in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario after the freezing rain storm. OC Transpo is reporting no delays on the O-Train on Thursday following the storm.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa's children's hospital named second best employer in Canada
The Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) is being recognized as one of the best places to work in Ottawa and across the country.
-
OCDSB trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth seeking judicial review of board sanctions against her
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth is asking a court to review sanctions laid against her by the board following two code of conduct complaints.
Windsor
-
WPS seek suspect in car theft investigation
On Tuesday, officers responded to a store in the 900 block of Wyandotte St. E for the reported theft.
-
'No wall': American rails against talk of northern border wall during Republican primaries
As America heads to the polls to determine which Republican candidate will be running for president in the election next fall, an issue has popped up again with implications on Canada.
-
Video shows explosion at Windsor city hall causing power outage
Windsor’s mayor is sharing a video of an explosion and fire at city hall that caused the power to go out.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Section of Highway 118 in Bracebridge opens after horrific crash
A section of Highway 118 in Bracebridge is now open after a police investigation following a collision.
-
Former fire captain faces extensive preliminary hearing in wife's murder case
More than two weeks of court dates have been set aside for preliminary hearing of James Schwalm, a former fire captain accused of murdering his wife last year.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton man with Down Syndrome, dementia spent 131 days in hospital; his family says he didn’t need to
A Fredericton man with Down Syndrome and dementia spent 131 days in hospital and his family says he didn't need to.
-
Slick roads possible Thursday morning as quick hit of snow comes through
A low pressure system will move out of the northeastern U.S. and across the southwest of Nova Scotia Thursday morning.
-
Calls to emergency services on the rise at Halifax encampments
New numbers from Halifax Fire confirm something a lot of people already suspected - the number of emergency calls to homeless encampments is on the rise.
Calgary
-
Tucker Carlson talks immigration, Christianity in Calgary; meets with Danielle Smith
A controversial right-wing commentator held the attention of thousands of Calgarians, including the premier, Wednesday in Calgary.
-
Major water-main break leaves Banff's south side without water
The Banff Fire Department and Banff Water Services were responding Wednesday evening, and said the south side of the destination town was without water.
-
Calgary accessibility advocate reminds people to clear snow and ice from sidewalks
Anyone who has been outside in Calgary since the snow started falling on Monday evening knows it’s difficult to get around — whether it’s vehicles slipping and sliding on roads or people trudging through heavy snow on walkways.
Winnipeg
-
-
Lights, Camera, Action! Manitoba film industry prepared to roar back following actor strike
Actors, artists, and more are preparing for a busy filming season.
-
What’s causing the gas prices to increase in Winnipeg
Gas prices are on their way up in Winnipeg, and it’s largely because of the frigid temperatures.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city council votes to advance Jericho Lands proposal
A proposal to build 13,000 new units and massively densify a neighbourhood on Vancouver's West Side is one step closer to going ahead after a vote at city hall.
-
'We were ignored': Shopkeeper testifies firefighters were warned people were still inside the Winters Hotel
The owner of a business that was destroyed when Vancouver's Winters Hotel caught fire nearly two years ago believes lives could have been saved if the building's fire extinguishers hadn't been empty.
-
Bankrupt B.C. man transferred millions in assets to estranged wife on eve of creditor hearing: court
A bankrupt B.C. man who transferred ownership of 12 properties, two boats and an airplane to his estranged spouse before he was due to face his creditors in court has seen the transfer declared void.
Edmonton
-
Former commissionaire charged after shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton City Hall
Bezhani Sarvar, 28, who allegedly fired a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail inside Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday while wearing a security uniform, is a former commissionaire.
-
Alberta health-care capacity issues aired following girl's surgery ordeal at Edmonton children's hospital
New concerns about the state of Alberta's health-care system came to light Wednesday as a family revealed their ordeal over a girl's life-saving kidney transplant last month at Edmonton's Stollery Children's Hospital.
-
Waste-to-energy: Edmonton signs deal to have garbage burned for power at new $300M facility
The City of Edmonton has reached a deal with the local arm of a Norwegian company to have garbage from Edmonton households burned to create electricity.