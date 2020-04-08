TORONTO -- Ontario will be extending construction hours for essential projects as the number of COVID-19 cases in the province grows.

Speaking at Queen’s Park on Wednesday alongside Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the decision was made in order to accelerate projects related to critical health infrastructure, including assessment centres and temporary facilities to deal with the pandemic.

The new order will allow companies to staff construction sites 24 hours a day. It also makes adjustments to local noise bylaws in order to accommodate the work.

The Progressive Conservative government also said the extended hours will give managers the ability to stagger shifts and limit the number of workers on each site.

This is a developing news story. More to come.