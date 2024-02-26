Ontario expected to announce post-secondary funding increase
Ontario's colleges and universities minister is expected to announce funding today for post-secondary institutions to respond to their precarious finances.
A government-commissioned report released in November said that low levels of provincial funding to colleges and universities combined with a tuition cut and freeze in 2019 are posing a "significant threat" to the financial sustainability of the sector.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The report said that funding for publicly assisted colleges for full-time domestic students is at a lower level than every other province, while the Council of Ontario Universities has said at least 10 universities are facing operating deficits.
The expert panel recommended a one-time, 10 per cent increase in per-student funding to colleges and universities followed by inflationary increases in subsequent years, as well as a five per cent increase in tuition along with an "equally generous" increase to student aid.
Premier Doug Ford has already ruled out any tuition fee increases, but Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop is set to make an announcement today.
Dunlop's announcement is set to come as post-secondary institutions have recently been saying their situation has grown even more dire following a federal announcement earlier this year that the number of visas for international undergraduate students will be slashed, with Ontario seeing its allotment cut in half.
A report last year by Higher Education Strategy Associates said Ontario's post-secondary funding is "abysmal" and raising spending to the average of the other nine provinces would require $7.1 billion per year in additional funding — much higher than the current level of operating funding at around $5 billion.
"No province has underfunded post-secondary education more, and no province’s institutions have found so many ways to raise money from private sources," the strategy firm wrote.
"On a per-student basis, the province funds universities at 57 per cent of the average of the other nine provinces; on the college side it is a mere 44 per cent. It is tenth out of ten in every interprovincial comparison of financing."
The low levels of government funding have caused post-secondary institutions to increasingly turn to international student tuition fees, which are much higher than the rates for Canadian students.
Average university fees in 2020-21 were $7,938 for domestic undergraduate students and $40,525 for international undergraduate students, the auditor general said in a 2022 report.
The Smart Prosperity Institute, a University of Ottawa-based think tank, reported last year that Ontario universities nearly doubled international student enrolment between 2014 and 2015, and 2021 and 2022, and colleges more than tripled international enrolment.
Ontario's government-commissioned report on post-secondary finances said international student revenue is now fundamental to the sector's viability, greatly raising institutions' risk exposure.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb 26, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More to do on defence, Trudeau says after meetings with Polish leaders in Warsaw
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's defence spending levels as he wraps up a three-day visit to Ukraine and Poland.
NEW Meet the Ukrainians aiding the country's war effort with 'kitchen drones'
Across Ukraine, organizations are providing instructions and advice on drone building, an industry that has boomed since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began two years ago.
What could go wrong without leap years? More than you might think
Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why?
Navalny was close to being freed in a prisoner swap, says ally
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was close to being freed in a prisoner swap at the time of his death, Maria Pevchikh, a Navalny ally, said on Monday, repeating her allegation that President Vladimir Putin had him killed.
Family of Americans believed dead after yacht allegedly hijacked in Grenada describe scene of violence
The family of two Americans who may have been killed after prison escapees allegedly hijacked their yacht in Grenada are clinging to hope the couple might be found alive.
Canada's long-awaited online harms bill is coming. Here's what we know
Years in the making, the federal government is poised to introduce a new piece of legislation on Monday aimed at addressing a series of online harms.
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy
An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force was critically injured Sunday after setting himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in D.C., while declaring that he 'will no longer be complicit in genocide,' The Associated Press reports.
'We're going to catch you': City workers fired following Toronto fraud investigation
Toronto’s top auditor is reporting a record number of fraud and waste allegations as part of her annual audit into wrongdoing within City Hall, leading to the firing of some city workers and even police prosecution.
VIDEO 'There's a deer in the swimming pool': Wayward deer caught on tape in LaSalle, Ont. pool
Cleanup is underway after a deer broke into the pool area of a LaSalle, Ont. recreation centre.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal North stabbing leaves 1 woman injured, man arrested
A 46-year-old woman is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal North.
-
18 arrested in connection with Quebec organized crime
Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.
-
Quebec City police arrest 4 people in connection organized crime turf war
On Sunday morning, Quebec City police (SPVQ) arrested four people in connection with violence between criminal groups.
London
-
Lane restrictions in effect beginning Monday for East London Link construction project
Starting Monday drivers will have to pack their patience as a construction project slated to last until December will begin on a section of Highbury Avenue North.
-
Fire forces evacuation of 5-storey London, Ont. apartment building
London firefighters battled a blaze in a five-storey apartment building Sunday morning.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO 'There's a deer in the swimming pool': Wayward deer caught on tape in LaSalle, Ont. pool
Cleanup is underway after a deer broke into the pool area of a LaSalle, Ont. recreation centre.
Kitchener
-
Demonstration involving Eritrean members turns violent in Woolwich, one man arrested
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Toronto man after responding to a demonstration in the area of Victoria Street North and Shantz Station Road in Woolwich Township Saturday night.
-
Most-read stories of the week: detained in Punta Cana, fatal police shooting, and big problems for little pantry
Most-read stories of the week include a couple detained in Punta Cana, a fatal police shooting, and big problems for a little pantry in Cambridge.
-
Kitchener hockey team honours parent battling cancer in ‘Pink the Rink’ game
The U14 Kitchener AAA team hosted a Pink the Rink charity hockey game to support a mother battling breast cancer and help raise funds for cancer research.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 51-year-old has died following a snowmobile crash Friday on Wilson Lake Road near the ‘A’ snowmobile trail in Temagami, north of North Bay.
-
Grocery shoppers switching stores to find discounts and deals: report
Many Canadians, are swapping their go-to grocery store, in search of lower prices, according to a new survey.
-
Fallout from the 'cyber incident' at Laurentian University continues
A 'cyber incident' that started on Feb. 18 has taken several IT systems at Laurentian University offline, including the university’s website.
Ottawa
-
This could be Ottawa's first winter without a -20 C day
Environment Canada says the Ottawa Airport has never gone an entire winter season without the temperature falling below -20 C. The coldest day so far saw a temperature of -18.7 C.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Churchgoers in Richmond return to Sunday mass after major fire
A Catholic community in Richmond has returned to their church for the first time since a fire broke out earlier this month.
-
Grocery shoppers switching stores to find discounts and deals: report
Many Canadians, are swapping their go-to grocery store, in search of lower prices, according to a new survey.
Windsor
-
Leardi calls out GECDSB for naming of new school
The MPP for Essex County is adding his name to the list of people calling out the Greater Essex County District School Board for the naming of the new school in Kingsville.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO 'There's a deer in the swimming pool': Wayward deer caught on tape in LaSalle, Ont. pool
Cleanup is underway after a deer broke into the pool area of a LaSalle, Ont. recreation centre.
-
19 year old arrested for public intoxication after thinking 'he was at his girlfriend’s house'
A 19-year-old resident from Chatham is facing a charge of public intoxication after he was located by police on the streets of Chatham but thought he was at his girlfriend’s house.
Barrie
-
2 breathalyzer refusals result in licence suspension
Two drivers refused breathalyzer tests but still had their cars impounded.
-
OPP lay impaired driving charges, man registers over five times legal limit
A 38-year-old man from Collingwood has been charged with impaired driving after allegedly registering over five times the legal alcohol limit.
-
Woman killed in Melancthon crash
A 32-year-old woman has died in a two-vehicle crash in the Township of Melancthon on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
East Coast Music Association welcomes new CEO
The East Coast Music Association will be entering a new era on March 1 under the leadership of a different CEO.
-
Eviction deadline approaches as people continue living at Halifax encampments
There are still people living in encampments around Halifax as the Feb. 26 eviction deadline is now less than 24 hours away.
-
'It’s time': Popular Riverview pizzeria owners call it a career
Mike and his wife Helen have baked their last pizza and served their final meal. The owners of Bravo Pizza in Riverview, N.B., have sold their business and are now officially retired.
Calgary
-
1 dead after an avalanche Saturday in Crowsnest Pass
A 46-year-old man from Magrath, Alta., died in an avalanche in the back country between Carbondale and Castle Mountain Ski Resort Saturday.
-
1 person hospitalized following early-morning assault on Edmonton Trail
One person is in life-threatening condition after an early-morning assault on Edmonton Trail in Calgary.
-
St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Orthodox Sobor brings Ukrainian community together on second anniversary of Russian Invasion
People came together at St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Orthodox Sobor Sunday, lighting candles for soldiers and innocent people who have died since the invasion broke out.
Winnipeg
-
Blast of winter weather heading to Manitoba Sunday night
Manitoba’s mild winter weather is expected to come to a halt Sunday night.
-
Winnipeg man facing impaired driving charge after driving onto sidewalk
A Winnipeg man is facing an impaired driving charge after a he allegedly drove his car onto the sidewalk by police headquarters on Saturday.
-
Vacant Winnipeg building hit by multiple fires since summer
A vacant building on Sutherland Avenue has been the site of multiple fires since July, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).
Vancouver
-
B.C.’s home flipping tax draws mixed reviews
B.C.'s proposed legislation targeting housing speculators is being met with mixed reviews and some skepticism that it will impact affordability.
-
'I was blown away:' Green Men reflect on special return to Rogers Arena
After an eight-plus-year hiatus, the Green Men duo made an unexpected return during the first period of the Vancouver Canucks game Saturday.
-
B.C. man sentenced for making, sharing video of teen girl being sexually assaulted
A B.C. man who recorded videos of a 13-year-old girl being sexually assaulted at a party and shared them on social media has been sentenced to eight months in jail for making and distributing child pornography.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, man on the run after police incident in southwest Edmonton Saturday
A woman is dead and a man is on the run after a police chase and crash Saturday night near 50 Street and 22 Avenue.
-
Edmontonians protest UCP trans policies in snowstorm Sunday
Edmontonians gathered Sunday in the snow to protest UCP policies aimed at trans Albertans.
-
'The need was huge': historic Al Rashid mosque reopens after renos
The Al Rashid Mosque, built in 1982, was Canada's first mosque. Saturday it reopened after a year of renovations aimed at addressing the changing needs of a growing population.