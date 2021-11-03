TORONTO -- More Ontarians will be able to book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot as soon as this weekend as the province expands its eligibility for third doses.

According to documents issued on Wednesday, the government said that certain groups can start booking appointments starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. Those groups include:

Residents over the age of 70

Health-care workers, and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings

Individuals who received a complete series of a viral vector vaccine i.e. two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of Janssen

First Nation, Inuit, and Metis adults and their non-Indigenous household members

The new eligibility guidelines are in line with recommendations made by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) last week. Those eligible for a booster shot will receive a dose of an mRNA vaccine, like Pfizer or Moderna, regardless of which type of vaccine they received in their first series.

While the booster shots are not mandatory, government officials have said that a third jab adds an “extra layer of protection” against COVID-19 and its variants.

Looking ahead to 2022, the government said that it plans to open up eligibility for booster shots to all Ontarians starting in January, pending clinical information.

Additionally, the Ontario government said it is working with public health units across the province to prepare to vaccinate children between the ages of five and 11 as it awaits approval from Health Canada.

Select vulnerable groups have been eligible to receive a third shot in Ontario since August, including transplant recipients and residents of “high-risk congregate settings” like long-term care homes and First Nations elder care lodges.

That eligibility was extended further in September to include patients undergoing active treatment for solid tumors and those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency and other vulnerable populations.

As it stands, 88.2 per cent of eligible Ontarians have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84.6 per cent have two doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated.

Wednesday’s announcement means that 2.75 million more Ontarians will be able to get the shot. Some 250,000 residents are already eligible and more than 65 per cent have received all three doses.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is expected to provide more information on the rollout during a news conference at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.

Dr. Moore’s announcement will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app at 1 p.m.

With files from the Canadian Press, CTV News Toronto’s Abby Neufeld and Sean Davidson