TORONTO -- Elementary teachers are hitting the picket lines en masse in Ontario today in their second province-wide strike to put pressure on the government in contract talks.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario is also using the other four days of the week to stage rotating strikes, ensuring each board is hit twice a week.

All four major teachers' unions are engaging in strikes as bargaining appears to be at an impasse.

ETFO president Sam Hammond has said the union was close to a deal with the government after three days of recent talks, but the province's negotiators suddenly tabled new proposals at the 11th hour that the union couldn't accept.

Today I, along with 83 000 of my colleagues, will be on strike. This will be the 4th day in 3 weeks. This fight is not about compensation or seniority. It is about the massive cuts being made to your & my children’s futures. #ETFOstrike #cutshurtkids #istrikebecause #ETFOstrong pic.twitter.com/ZnwiQvOIEa — Kristen Bynoe (@KristenBynoe) February 11, 2020

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said compensation is the main issue, and that the teachers are advancing higher wages at the expense of their students.

Teachers in the French system are holding a province-wide strike on Thursday, and high school teachers are staging a one-day strike at select boards that same day.