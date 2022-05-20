Ontario election campaign chugs along in hybrid mode, with two leaders isolating
Ontario's election campaign will run half virtually, half in-person today, as the leaders for the New Democratic and Green parties isolate with COVID-19.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner both have COVID-19, and while Schreiner says he is feeling fine, Horwath says she is not feeling 100 per cent.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
She has said she will isolate until she is no longer testing positive, and Schreiner has said he will isolate for at least a few days, and in the meantime both are continuing to hold events and make announcements virtually via Zoom.
Horwath had been set to hold events in Thunder Bay, but instead will talk about gas prices in a Zoom press conference.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is set to campaign in Ottawa, one of the few regions in which the Liberals retained seats amid their disastrous 2018 showing.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is making a stop in Niagara.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Zingers and punchlines: Breaking down what happened this week on the Ontario campaign trail
-
-
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Details vanish from Ontario MPP investment property disclosures as their value skyrockets
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec confirms first two cases of monkeypox; 20 other suspected cases under investigation
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
Canada banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks
Canada is banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, another Chinese company, from participating in the country's 5G wireless networks, citing national security and cybersecurity concerns. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement about prohibiting products and services from these 'high-risk vendors,' in Ottawa on Thursday.
Do COVID-19 rapid tests work on Omicron?
A recent study revealed that COVID-19 rapid antigen tests may be less sensitive to newer variants, leaving some to wonder just how accurate these tests actually are. Experts share how to get the most accurate results when testing for the virus.
U.S. accuses Russia of weaponizing food in Ukraine war
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia on Thursday of weaponizing food and holding grain for millions of people around the world hostage to help accomplish what its invasion of Ukraine has not -- 'to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people.'
Elon Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant on private jet: report
Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter late on Thursday to denounce as 'utterly untrue' claims in a news report that he had sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016.
Stakes are high for farmers as 2022 crop shapes up to be most expensive in history
The stakes are high as Canadian farmers take to the fields to plant 2022's crop, which some are saying could find a place in the record books as 'the most expensive ever.'
Abortion accessibility in Canada: The Catholic hospital conflict
A leaked draft showing that the U.S Supreme Court justices are preparing to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion-rights ruling has sparked debate in Canada, including whether Catholic hospitals can impede your access to abortion.
Ed Fast says it became 'untenable' to do job as Conservative finance critic
Conservative MP Ed Fast said it was becoming 'untenable' to do his job as finance critic within the Conservative Party of Canada, which is why he asked to be relieved of his duties.
Man accused in attack on Dave Chappelle faces attempted murder charges in separate incident
The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance in Los Angeles earlier this month is now facing attempted murder charges -- for an entirely different incident.
Montreal
-
Quebec confirms first two cases of monkeypox; 20 other suspected cases under investigation
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
-
11 Ukrainian children receive language exception, can go to English school in Quebec
Since March 2022, 11 Ukrainian children fleeing the war in their country have been granted language exceptions to study at English schools in Quebec.
-
Doctors on Quebec monkeypox frontline: 'I had never heard of this disease 24 hours ago'
Dr. Rejean Thomas said his staff is an unlikely first line of defence against a virus in the same family as variola, which causes smallpox. That’s because he works at a clinic that treats sexually transmitted infections.
London
-
Home is where your nest is, even on a busy road
It’s a busy section of Fanshawe Park Road, between Highbury Avenue and Adelaide Street, at first glance cars going by might not even notice, but truck driver Nathan Watson did during his route.
-
Bus monitor charged with sexual assault
Police in Owen Sound have charged an 81-year-old man following an investigation into two young girls being touched inappropriately on a school bus.
-
Gas prices expected to fall another 10 cents in time for long weekend
If you think that long weekends always means a spike in gas prices, you’ll be pleased to know that this Victoria Day weekend is expected to be the exception to that rule.
Kitchener
-
Hanover fire cleanup expected to take several days
It’s expected to take several days for Hanover police and the Ontario Fire Marshal to investigate the blaze the tore through a downtown building.
-
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Zingers and punchlines: Breaking down what happened this week on the Ontario campaign trail
On this week's episode of Ballot Box, the team gives you the debate highlights and brings in some experts to talk about candidates' strategies moving forward.
Northern Ontario
-
'Holy grail of all finds': Ottawa boy finds gun while magnet fishing in creek
A 12-year-old Ottawa boy is sharing his story after a magnet fishing trip turned up an unexpected find.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps ahead of the long weekend with gas prices expected to take a huge drop in Ontario.
-
Here's one way travellers are avoiding the massive delays at Toronto Pearson Airport
Ongoing delays at Toronto Pearson International Airport have seen passengers waiting on tarmacs and in long lines, and some travelers are now deciding to reroute their plans.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa gas prices drop below $2 a litre at the start of the long weekend
Your long weekend road trip will be a little cheaper today, as gas prices drop below $2 a litre at Ottawa stations.
-
Ontario election campaign chugs along in hybrid mode, with two leaders isolating
Ontario's election campaign will run half virtually, half in-person today, as the leaders for the New Democratic and Green parties isolate with COVID-19.
-
Canada banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks
Canada is banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, another Chinese company, from participating in the country's 5G wireless networks, citing national security and cybersecurity concerns. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement about prohibiting products and services from these 'high-risk vendors,' in Ottawa on Thursday.
Windsor
-
Pelee Island Ferry employees put strike action on hold
Unifor Local 444 has rescinded their strike notice for Owen Sound Transportation.
-
Windsor Express host first playoff game in two years
The Windsor Express make their home playoff debut Friday night
-
Hot start to Victoria Day weekend in Windsor-Essex weather
Windsor-Essex residents can expect some hot weather to start the Victoria Day long weekend.
Barrie
-
Recent spike of vandalism in Essa Township sees thousands in damage
Essa Township has seen 'several incidents' of recent vandalism, according to officials.
-
Trent-Severn Waterway welcomes boaters back for a new season
Boaters looking to get out on the water this Victoria Day long weekend can now cruise along the Trent-Severn Waterway.
-
CTV's Jayne Pritchard retires after nearly 40 years
CTV's Jayne Pritchard signs off for the last time after nearly 40 years at the Barrie news station.
Atlantic
-
Former RCMP officers weigh in on N.S. Mass Casualty Commission testimony
As a former undercover RCMP officer and depot instructor, Calvin Lawrence has a blunt assessment of the RCMP response to Nova Scotia’s April 2020 massacre.
-
RCMP seeking accommodations for officers testifying at N.S. mass shooting inquiry
The RCMP say the commission of inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia will be violating its own rules if Mounties who endured trauma are called to testify without some form of accommodation.
-
N.B. coroner jury says use-of-force policy needs review after officer kills woman
An independent group should review the use-of-force policy that guides New Brunswick police to ensure it is concise and understood by all officers in the province, a coroner's jury recommended Thursday.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE AT 8:30
WATCH LIVE AT 8:30 | Jason Kenney to comment for first time since announcing resignation
Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to speak publicly for the first time since dropping the bombshell announcement that he plans to step down as UCP leader and premier of Alberta.
-
Alberta Advantage? Rachel Notley hopes to pick up support that Jason Kenney lost
Thousands of Albertans were stunned Wednesday night when Premier Jason Kenney announced his impending resignation from the job.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Potential showers in Calgary's May long weekend forecast
Daily high temperatures in Calgary are expected to improve as we move toward Victoria Day, but there is potential for some showers throughout the long weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Remains of women found in Winnipeg, victim of 'horrifically grisly' homicide: police
Police say a "horrifically, grisly scene" near an apartment building where the partial remains of a woman were discovered this week has also taken investigators to a landfill.
-
Stakes are high for farmers as 2022 crop shapes up to be most expensive in history
The stakes are high as Canadian farmers take to the fields to plant 2022's crop, which some are saying could find a place in the record books as 'the most expensive ever.'
-
Elon Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant on private jet: report
Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter late on Thursday to denounce as 'utterly untrue' claims in a news report that he had sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016.
Vancouver
-
Here's how you can save money on groceries while inflation is high
Many shoppers in Metro Vancouver are looking for ways to stretch their grocery budget as they deal with the rising cost of food.
-
Burnaby company granted Health Canada licence to produce 'magic mushroom' medicine
A small team of around 20 employees at Burnaby's Albert Labs recently received a Health Canada license to further pursue its work in producing psilocybin from mushrooms.
-
Wages vs. inflation: As costs rise, living wage advocates hope to see B.C. better address affordability
With Canada’s inflation rate hitting a 31-year high last month, people are paying a lot more for many basic needs including food and shelter, and wages have not kept up.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE AT 8:30
WATCH LIVE AT 8:30 | Jason Kenney to comment for first time since announcing resignation
Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to speak publicly for the first time since dropping the bombshell announcement that he plans to step down as UCP leader and premier of Alberta.
-
A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta
The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend for long weekend
The rain's behind us and the cool afternoons should be in the rear-view mirror soon.