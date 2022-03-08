Ontario education minister to make announcement Tuesday morning

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to make an announcement in Toronto on Tuesday.

It’s the minister’s first announcement since Feb. 17, when the province announced its Learning Recovery Action Plan for Students, which allows for EQAO standardized testing to resume this spring after a two-year hiatus and makes online learning an option for at least one additional school year.

Lecce will deliver his remarks in Toronto at 11 a.m.

The announcement will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.