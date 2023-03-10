Ontario education minister to make announcement Friday morning
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce will make an announcement late Friday morning.
Lecce will be joined in Mississauga by Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity Charmaine Williams.
The announcement comes as seven schools face online threats across the Greater Toronto Area. Two teens have been charged with uttering threats and a third was charged with possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes in unrelated incidents.
'He just punched me': Wheelchair user beaten while trying to board Montreal metro station elevator
A man who uses a wheelchair says he was badly beaten and robbed while trying to board an elevator at the Berri-UQAM metro station in downtown Montreal last Friday. The attack has left Alexandre Vallerand, 29, shaken and afraid to ride the metro alone.
